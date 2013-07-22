One issue—which Sarah Kliff raised in the Washington Post on Saturday—is what exactly Harrison meant when he was talking about the “average” premium. People buying insurance under Obamacare will be able to choose more generous ("platinum" or "gold") policies or less generous ones ("silver" or "bronze.") But people will likely gravitate to the silver and bronze plans, because they are cheaper and closer to what people buying on their own have today. Was the estimate Harrison cited a straight average, or did it adjust the numbers based on age and expected enrollment? The department didn’t say and, in response to inquiries from the Star, Harrison eventually said the information about those methods was not yet available.

Perhaps more important, by putting out the $570 figure, Harrison made it sound as if that was the amount Indiana consumers would be paying for coverage next year. But $570 wasn’t the premium. It was the insurer calculations for “allowed costs”—in effect, the cost of insurance before calculating how much individuals would pay out-of-pocket, because of co-payments and deductibles. The actual premiums would be a lot lower. In her reserach, for example, Lueck found sample listings for a "bronze" plan from Anthem. The premiums were just $125 a month for a 20 year old and $307 for a 47 year old. Levitt did some calculations of his own and determined the average, statewide premium for a 40-year-old buying Anthem’s cheapest silver plan would be $320. That figure was important, because that meant the bids from Indiana were right in line with what officials in other states were getting from their carriers—the same bids that the White House had been touting.

And that’s not to mention the dodge most familiar to readers of this space: The announcement made no mention whatsoever of the generous federal subsidies that will discount the premiums for the majority of people buying coverage. In some cases, the discounts will be worth only a few hundred dollars a year. In some cases, they will be worth a few thousand. The press release said not a word about them. Harrison later said he didn’t mention the discounts because Indianans were going to have to pay for those anyway, in the form of higher taxes. (That’s true if you’re talking about wealthy people, who under Obamacare pay some extra taxes, and eventually those who will pay a tax on generous health benefits. But these are not the people who will be receiving subsidies.)

Was Indiana’s Insurance Department just being sloppy? It’s possible. State agencies can be pretty threadbare when it comes to personnel and resources. Then again, Harrison’s boss is Republican Governor Mike Pence, an outspoken Obamacare critic who, while serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, was among the first to join the Tea Party Caucus. Harrison’s announcement also bore a remarkable resemblance to one that Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, a Republican with her own record of hostility to Obamacare, made a few weeks ago. Like Harrison, Taylor had not presented detailed background material for her calculations. Like Harrison, Taylor had not talked about subsidies. Like Harrison, Taylor had presented figures that turned out to be not exactly representative. (One of the plans she used as a basis for comparison had a deductible of $25,000.)

Obamacare critics would point out that state officials who support the law have engaged in some creative presentation of their own. And that’s a very fair charge. Obama on Thursday stressed that premium bids, so far, were coming in lower than official projections had suggested. But premiums from other states may be higher. And even the apparently low premiums already submitted will translate to “rate shock” for some young and healthy people, because Obamacare forces them to buy more generous coverage and prohibits insurers from giving them the same favorable pricing they get now. When California officials made their announcement, they chose a basis for comparing rates that also de-emphasized the rate increases some young and healthy people will pay.