Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been having a rough couple of weeks—ever since an emboldened Harry Reid, the Senate majority leader, declared in mid-July that he was willing to use the nuclear option to stop Republican filibusters of executive nominees. McConnell, the orchestrator of these endless blockades, offered Reid a raw deal in exchange for avoiding the nuclear option. He bet that he could hold his caucus together even if Reid rejected the deal, but not 12 hours after Reid did so, it was clear to most of Washington that McConnell had bet wrong. Senator John McCain, the morning that Reid was due to deploy the nuclear option, went around McConnell to negotiate a very plum deal for Democrats.

This brought back memories of other instances in which McConnell’s obstructionism was sufficiently extreme that members of his own party abandoned him. It raised questions about McConnell’s capacity to keep Republicans in line, period—after all, his caucus had allowed voting to proceed on items like the president’s gun control package; some number of them now appear open to tax increases to end sequester cuts. By the end of the week, whether McConnell had even known about McCain’s backdoor dealing was subject to question.

That is, McConnell is having a rough time in Washington. What measure of his troubles will follow him home to Kentucky—and to what extent will Kentuckians care about them? It’s not clear, but the news Friday, that a potential Tea Party challenger is preparing to enter the 2014 GOP primary, has made that a more pressing question. On the campaign trail, the minority leader has made his influence his biggest selling point. And now, at the height of McConnell's vulnerability, here comes an upstart to question whether he has any influence at all.

It's no secret that McConnell is not loved in Kentucky—a PPP poll in December found he had the lowest approval rating of any senator in the nation. For years, his leadership position has been just about the only thing making him palatable to the state’s political class. His likely challenger, Matt Bevin, 46, is an affable father of nine and a wealthy investor with an extensive record of charitable giving—including to a missionary center he endowed in memory of his daughter, who died at 17. The personally bloodless, politically ruthless McConnell looks pretty unattractive by comparison.