It’s extremely boring. And yet, it is also the impetus for his best films. Annie Hall opens with perhaps the most famous of his jokes (which he actually calls an “old joke”), which sums it up perfectly: “Two elderly women are at a Catskill mountain resort,” he goes, “and one of them says, ‘Boy the food at this place is really terrible,’ and the other one says, ‘Yeah, I know—and such small portions.’” You get it, right? Well, in case you didn’t, he immediately adds: “That’s essentially how I feel about life: Full of loneliness and misery and suffering and unhappiness—and it’s all over much too quickly.” (His funniest version of this joke, by the way, is how he freaked out when he turned 65 because he realized he was almost one third of the way through his life. )

Allen’s solution to the problem of mortality is most famously elucidated in Manhattan’s climax, when he lists the things that make life “worth living,” including Groucho Marx, Sentimental Education, Cezanne still lifes, and the face of his girlfriend. This viewpoint is given the concreteness of parable in Hannah and Her Sisters when Allen’s character, about to kill himself, misfires the rifle, goes out, stumbles into a movie theater, and proceeds to take in a film—never expressly identified, but it’s the Marx Brothers masterpiece Duck Soup—and realizes, “I should stop ruining my life searching for answers I’m never going to get, and just enjoy it.”

Annie Hall, Manhattan, and Hannah and Her Sisters are three of my all-time favorite Allen movies—my all-time favorite movies. Yet, I find this way of viewing the world almost impossibly facile, unbearably and self-evidently simplistic. I might even call it “so Scandinavian—it’s bleak, my God, I mean all that Kierkegaard, right? Real adolescent, you know, fashionable pessimism. I mean, the silence. God’s silence. Okay, okay, okay I mean I loved it when I was at Radcliffe, but you outgrow it.”

There’s the secret. That last quote comes from Diane Keaton’s character in Manhattan, telling off Allen’s character. We are meant to think her pretentious and wrong—“I mean I loved it when I was at Radcliffe”—but the point is that Manhattan, like Annie Hall and Hannah and Her Sisters and Allen’s other great movies, contain the antibodies to this annoying side. (The rule-proving exception is Love and Death, maybe Allen’s very best, which parodies the depressing nihilism and futility of Ingmar Bergman films and great Russian novels, at once espousing Allen’s viewpoint and undermining it by making it non-stop hilarious.) Just listen to what Allen’s character’s ex-wife in Manhattan (played by Meryl Streep) writes about him: “He was given to fits of rage, Jewish liberal paranoia, male chauvinism, self-righteous misanthropy, and nihilistic moods of despair. He had complaints about life, but never any solutions. In his most private moments, he spoke of his fear of death, which he elevated to tragic heights when in fact it was mere narcissism.” Amen! But the point is not that Allen was capable of self-criticism (or even self-awareness). It’s merely that such self-criticism was the natural result of making movies about characters with ideas rather than movies about ideas.

He has largely stopped doing that. I don’t quite share most Allen fans’ enthusiasm for the string of serious movies (punctuated by really bad “funny” ones) he has made since 2005’s Match Point, including Vicky Cristina Barcelona, the massively underrated Cassandra’s Dream, and Blue Jasmine. The directing is phenomenal, but the writing feels programmatic and didactic, dedicated almost entirely to conveying Allen’s ideas rather than the conflicts of his characters. (In a rave, The New Yorker’s David Denby perceptively described Blue Jasmine as “curt and decisive—a ‘late’ style, if there ever was one.”) Allen’s last truly great film, I think, was 1989’s Crimes and Misdemeanors, where the pathos comes not from the injustice of the universe (although that film more obviously portrays the injustice of the universe than perhaps any other one of his films) but from how the characters react to that injustice.