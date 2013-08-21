On most days, a vegetarian hill worker’s lunch options are depressing: soggy salad-bar greens, a greasy grilled cheese, or maybe—just maybe—a wrap from the sandwich station made of cheese and leftover garnishes. A few months ago, Michael Shank, then an aide to California Representative Mike Honda, found himself sick of this situation, and after conversing with his fellow veggies, he learned that they were, too. So they did what like-minded people on Capitol Hill do: They formed a caucus.

The Congressional Vegetarian Staff Association hoped their caucus would be educational in mission and bipartisan in membership. It began in March of this year with half-a-dozen staffers and has grown to a mailing list of more than a hundred. Democratic freshman Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress, lent the organization an official imprimatur. When it came to their own lunch options, the vegetarians had a simple wish: “We’d at least occasionally like to see some hot food that is not cheese pizza,” says Adam Sarvana, the communications director for Arizona Democrat Raúl Grijalva and president of the caucus. So the group wrote a letter to Restaurant Associates, the New York–based company that runs at least 18 of the Hill’s eateries. They asked for a meeting to discuss adding better vegetarian food to the cafeteria menus.

Little did the members of the vegetarian caucus know that, in making this request, they were blundering onto one of Washington’s favorite symbolic battlegrounds. Previous episodes of cafeteria drama include “freedom fries”—when House Republicans renamed French fries to punish France for opposing the invasion of Iraq—and the time Dennis Kucinich broke his tooth on an olive pit and sued for $150,000 (typical liberal litigiousness, his conservative enemies said). Shortly after John Boehner took power as House speaker in 2011, Hill staffers discovered that Nancy Pelosi’s compostable cups and cutlery had been replaced with plastic and Styrofoam. Lunch on Capitol Hill, in other words, looks a lot like Washington itself: theatrical, pointlessly partisan, and overrun by special interests.

Restaurant Associates never replied to the vegetarian caucus’s letter. But not long after, a sign appeared in the Longworth House Office Building cafeteria advertising MEATLESS MONDAY, a public campaign run out of Johns Hopkins University that encourages people to go vegetarian one day a week. “Seemingly separately, they hopped on the Meatless Monday bandwagon without ever having really consulted us,” Sarvana says. It was just one buffet table in one cafeteria one day a week, but it was, from the vegetarians’ perspective, an improvement.