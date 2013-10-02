One of those people is Andrew Stryker, a 34-year-old freelance worker in Los Angeles—and one of the relatively few people in America who actually managed to get insurance on Tuesday. Sarah Kliff of the Washington Post told his story. He’s been paying $600 a month, through COBRA, to keep the benefits from his old job. Insurance companies wouldn’t sell him a new policy because his high blood pressure is a pre-existing condition. Stryker had trouble enrolling: California’s system was running slow. But he found a medium-priced plan, with sufficient coverage, for a fraction of what he’s paying now. "I’ve been watching the news about the government shutdown," he told Kliff. "Obviously three hours is a long time to wait, but it will save me over $6,000. For that, I would have waited all day."

Stryker has a lot of company. Consider what happened in Kentucky—a state where, despite the state's conservative political currents, leaders are setting a standard for how well Obamacare can work. According to officials there, the new “Kynect” website logged more than 57,000 unique visitors on Monday, with each person staying on the site for an average of 11 minutes. More than 2,000 people started applications and more than 1,200 completed them. In Arkansas, consumers filed into a help center at the University of Arkansas to find out about their new options. The online systems were down, making on-the-spot enrollment impossible. But, according to an account by David Ramsey in the Arkansas Times, people said they could wait until the system was working. "I've been healthy," Andre Martin, a minimum-wage worker who has never had insurance, told Ramsey. "I've been luckier than a lot of other Americans who haven't been healthy. It would feel better for me if I knew I had health insurance. Now that it is here, I'm going to take advantage of it because who knows, something could happen."

This puts a very high burden on Obamacare critics, particularly the ones in Washington who have shut down the government—and now threaten default—if Democrats won’t agree to delay or defund the law. Buying health insurance on the individual market has always been frustrating and difficult. In most states, it has required filling out lengthy forms on medical histories—sometimes forcing people to recall specific doctor visits and treatments, with the threat of denial or policy cancellation even for inadvertent omissions. And that’s not to mention that insurance companies frequently took weeks and even months to process applications. Or the fact, that when the process was done, many people simply couldn’t get coverage because they had pre-existing conditions or simply couldn't afford the premiums.

Republicans and their allies are reveling in Obamacare’s implementation glitches. But their solution isn’t to provide people with some easier, quicker, and more reliable source of insurance. It’s to replace a system that has some early, fixable technological problems with no system at all. It’s to stop people from getting health insurance—and take it away from those, like Mr. Stryker, who are already getting it. That's a tough sell.

With every day, more and more people are discovering that Obamacare is a source of security—and a way to get the heath care they have always needed. This is the reality Republicans have always feared. Confronted with the reality of Obamacare, rather than the right’s distorted version of it, people will cherish it.