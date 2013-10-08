Early in her medical career, Dr. Elizabeth Miller counseled a 15-year-old girl who was afraid of getting pregnant but wasn’t using birth control. She gave the patient some routine advice: Talk to your boyfriend about using condoms. “Two weeks later, she was in our ER with a severe head injury, having been pushed down the stairs by her boyfriend,” says Miller, now the chief of adolescent medicine in Pittsburgh’s children’s hospital. It hadn’t occurred to Miller that the teenager wasn’t using condoms because her controlling boyfriend wouldn’t allow it. “I’ve dedicated the last 13 years to trying to fix the mistake that I made,” she says.

About one in three women in the United States experience violence in a romantic relationship at some point, and victims of abuse are between four and six times more likely than other women to become pregnant when they don’t want to be. One ordinary pill has become an important option for women trapped between a pregnancy they didn’t intend and a partner who threatens to hurt them if they end it: RU-486, the most common of several drugs prescribed for “medication abortion.” The physical process it induces looks exactly like a miscarriage, creating an out for women who can’t openly defy their partners’ wishes. Rebecca Levenson, who teaches reproductive health care providers about partner violence, says doctors and counselors should teach women how to describe a miscarriage to a skeptical or angry boyfriend or spouse. “It can reduce the chance the partner is going to be furious,” she said. But a case before the Supreme Court this session (Cline v. Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive Justice, tentatively slated for October) may make medical abortion far less available.

The state of Oklahoma is appealing a ruling from its Supreme Court, which struck down a law that would require doctors to follow the rules the Food and Drug Administration laid out when it first approved the abortion pill in 2000. This sounds like a perfectly reasonable safety precaution on its face, but as doctors have learned more about the drug in the intervening 13 years, many protocols have changed. As Linda Greenhouse reports:

Instead of 600 milligrams of Mifeprex, doctors now use only 200. While the original FDA label specified that the drugs should be used only up to 49 days of pregnancy, doctors have found the regimen safe and effective for up to 63 days—nine weeks of pregnancy. Instead of requiring a second office visit for the second drug, as specified by the FDA, doctors now often give the patient the second drug to be taken at home, saving her an unnecessary trip. The 200-milligram regimen is so widely accepted that the 600-milligram dose is now considered bad medicine, and many doctors would refuse the procedure entirely rather than follow the old guideline.

The importance of the drug has evolved as well; it has become a lifeline for low-income women who realize they are pregnant in the nine-week window when the pill is effective. Surgical abortion is often harder to arrange, requiring multiple visits—especially in states that impose mandatory waiting periods—and a friend or partner to drive the patient home after the procedure when she is under anesthesia (a particular problem for victims of abuse who fear that word will get back to their partners). Medication abortion, on the other hand, can be accomplished in two visits: one to get the pills and a follow-up a few weeks later. Oklahoma’s law would add at least one unnecessary trip to the clinic. In the past, some women who live in rural places far from a clinic have even gotten abortion pills through telemedicine conferences with doctors, though 17 states have outlawed this practice in recent years.