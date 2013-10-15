If architecture is, as Goethe put it, frozen music, then which classical opus is suspended within the granite semicircle of Washington’s National World War II memorial? To me, its bronze eagles, fountain sprays, and triumphal arches perfectly evoke "The Ride of the Valkyries." Not the original piece, made famous in Wagner’s eponymous opera, but the bizarro version screaming over Colonel Kilgore’s loudspeakers in Apocalypse Now: a death-from-above party jam meant to pump up our boys and send Charlie running for the hills. The structure is a pillared crown roast of Riefenstahlian bombast, derided by critics and unnecessarily cluttering space at the foot of the Washington Monument since its 2004 dedication. Perversely, considering its purpose, it is one of the most forgettable tourist stops on the Mall.

Until the government shutdown! When veterans from the Honor Flight program staged their own Occupy movement inside the cordoned-off plaza, their noncompliance quickly became a cause célèbre in the national press. (Why cover the sick kids getting locked out of their government-funded treatment, after all, when beckoned by the siren call of a Republican congressman’s photo op?) Over the weekend, quasi-celebrities Sarah Palin and Glenn Beck returned to the memorial with a trash-pickin’, Confederate-flag-wavin’ cast of thousands (except there was no trash to pick up).

Once we reach the inevitable Republican capitulation and government functions begin to shudder back to life, why don’t we just agree to leave the memorial shuttered? We could close it down for real this time, with electric fencing instead of … uh, traffic cones. Or perhaps it could be salvaged as a skate park for vandalism-minded youths.

In that vein, we at The New Republic have noticed that some of the most destructive and extraneous functions of government, like the great concrete divot on 17th and Independence, have somehow avoided the long, skeletal arm of the shutdown. For your consideration, here's a host of programs and departments the American people would be better off without. As you read, think of how we could supplement our brave representatives’ salaries with the savings!