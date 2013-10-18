Over the course of the shutdown, the closure of the National World War II Memorial and its periodic, Bastille-style forcible reopening became a sort of emblem of the whole sordid affair. It helped that the memorial is close to most major newsrooms, and that the dirt being done to the aged Honor Flight riders—and the couples who’d planned to get married at the Jefferson Memorial, and so on—was so thematically rich. It also helped that the National Park Service is the only part of our government that every citizen actually likes. We were raised to expect our parks and national monuments to be well maintained, cheap to visit, spiritually renewing, and above all, open to the public—arrayed in their splendor, waiting for you to throw your sleeping bag in the back of the car and have yourself a wholesome American weekend sometime soon. Maybe not this weekend, no, or next weekend, when Mom and Dad are coming to visit, but definitely soon. Our intention to enjoy our public lands is as vague as it is fervent, and that’s why—for me, anyway—the best part of the parks’ reopening is the reopening of the parks’ Instagram feed, @usinterior.

I started following @usinterior sometime over the summer, and it’s become a staple of my escapist daydreams. Once a day or so, the good people at the Interior Department post a mouthwatering, blissed-out photo of one our protected treasures, the perfect postcard gem you always try to capture and never do. Here’s sunrise at Acadia National Park.

And the Northern Lights over Denali: