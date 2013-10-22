Officials at the highest levels had expected glitches, not this level of dysfunction. But, as new stories at Bloomberg and the Washington Post confirm, and as reporters at places like the Wall Street Journal were picking up even before the launch, people working directly on the systems knew they were severely troubled and untested. The challenge of building this system was daunting—more daunting than most people, even in the information technology community, seem to realize. But the management failures here were real and took place on multiple levels.

Now that the government shutdown is over, and the media is no longer distracted, those failures are getting the scrutiny they should. But the more important question is about the future, not the past. How long before the federal sites are functioning? And will the administration have to adjust the program—by stretching the open enrollment period, for example, or tinkering with the mandate—to give people more time to sign up?

Nobody knows the answers to those questions right now. Last week, Yuval Levin of National Review offered a sober—and sobering—assessment of how things look from inside HHS. Levin has been among Obamacare’s most relentless critics, but he also worked in the Bush Administration and he knows his stuff. Based on conversations with people in and out of government, he described a sense of “restrained panic.” As he and others have noted, the visible problems on the front end of the system—the difficulty people have had merely creating other accounts—are likely masking other problems deeper within the system. Among them: The system is giving insurers garbled or incorrect information about people who have enrolled.

His impressions are consistent with what I, like plenty of other reporters, heard in those first two weeks. But Levin also noted that he had been through a similarly trying experience in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. (As he made clear, he meant similar in the way bureaucracy reacted, not the situation itself.) At this point in a crisis, he pointed out, there’s a tendency to fear and assume the worst—even when that might not be the case.

And there are genuine reasons for optimism, if you’re looking for them. The administration isn’t lying when it says the federal sites are functioning better than they were. More people are finally getting through those opening stages of the process. The underlying architecture is also getting much-needed attention, although it’s not the kind of stuff people will notice right away. For example, a source familiar with the situation tells me that the system now has much better “instrumentation”—in effect, spots in the code that allow HHS to figure out how well different parts of the process are working. That will make it much easier to pinpoint problems and check fixes as they take effect. Meanwhile, the states running their own sites are doing a much better job—the reports (and first-hand accounts I’ve heard) from California, Connecticut, Kentucky, New York, and Washington state are proof that the online system can work and, for the many people living in those states, are working already. That's a whole lot of people for whom Obamacare is doing what it's supposed to do.