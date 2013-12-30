Today brings news that if you so desire (and if reservations are still available) you can plunk down $375 for a plate at the Times Square Applebee’s this New Year’s Eve. Denizens of the Internet are responding to this price tag with the expected invective. Some of it is funny—“Yes, there’s an Applebee’s in Times Square that is charging $375 per person for New Year’s Eve but you do get to keep the restaurant.” But all of it is snobbish and unsavory—even more unsavory than Applebee’s Honey Pepper Chicken & Shrimp. More importantly, it misses the point, and virtue, of Applebee’s, which this 42nd Street special perfectly encapsulates.

To consumers well acquainted with fine dining, Applebee’s can seem like a simulacrum or a parody of a fine-dining restaurant. The menu and television commercials advertise “spirited cuisine,” “deep, rich flavor,” and also—paradoxically, if you know how much good food actually costs—entrees that start at $9.99. But Applebee’s—and T.G.I. Friday’s and Chili’s and Ruby Tuesday’s and other faux-fancy chains—serve a crucial role in America’s food ecosystem and even, I’d submit, its democratic life. (For the record, the history of T.G.I. Friday’s is uniquely fascinating—it began on the Upper East Side as essentially the first singles’ bar.)

A fabulous New York Times article several years ago mapped how culinary trends find their way onto the mainstream American palate, using salted caramel as a case study. It turns out it’s a little like that famous Scarface line about first getting the money, then the power, then the women. Except instead: first you get the top New York restaurants, then you get the nice food magazines, then you get the advanced food chains, then the more mainstream food chains, and finally your flavor ends up being sold, in some form, at Walmart. An exemplary Stage 3 chain is The Cheesecake Factory while an exemplary Stage 4 chain is Starbucks, so you could make the case that Applebee’s sits smack in the middle.

What is Applebee’s menu currently dominated by? Entrees include Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp; Cajun Shrimp Pasta; Blackened Tilapia “lightly rubbed in Cajun spices”; and, yes, “Bourbon Street Steak.” Enough hints? Well, last April, Applebee’s rolled out Big Flavors from the Big Easy (as well as Big Fun Drinks Worthy of Big Easy Flavors, which apparently is a euphemism for margaritas). This is right on time according to the culinary trends map: After Katrina in 2005, fine dining in New Orleans was seen to be making a comeback in 2006 and 2007 and beyond. Do you think it coincidental that Applebee’s announced its Cajun-inspired menu a month before Bravo announced that the next season of “Top Chef,” currently airing, would take place in New Orleans?