Some other highlights:

-On the settlement of the concussions-related class action, new details of which were revealed Monday: Goodell was not asked about this.

-On the Richie Incognito-Jonathan Martin bullying/racism scandal: “Anyone in the NFL or any workplace environment has the right to have an environment where they can show up and work. … I think you could make a strong argument that in the NFL we are the most significant—you play based on performance, if you’re a good player.” Er, tell that to Chris Kluwe!

-On former punter Chris Kluwe’s recent allegation that the Minnesota Vikings tried to stifle his pro-gay marriage advocacy: Goodell was not asked about this.

-“Is the NFL ready for an openly gay football player?” “Yes.”

-On politics: The only politician Goodell, whose father was a Republican senator who opposed the Vietnam War, mentioned was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Apparently at last year’s Super Bowl, when the famous blackout occurred, Christie, in Goodell’s box, immediately made a call, and then told Goodell, “I was calling my guy in New Jersey. This isn’t happening next year, I promise.” Tough-guy ethic, blue-collar-seeming, rabidly anti-union, overweight: Is there any better human embodiment of the NFL than Chris Christie?

-On the first-ever cold-weather Super Bowl: “When you think about tonight’s weather, and an open-air game in the heart of winter, is there anything nutty about what’s about to happen?” Feller asked. “No,” Goodell said. “I think it’s what football’s all about.” I’ll throw Goodell a bone here: He’s completely right!

-On adding a wild card to each conference, as Dan Patrick first reported was being discussed: Some news here, maybe? That proposal is “under serious consideration,” Goodell said, though of course it is up to the owners. In its defense, Goodell noted of the final week of this past season, “13 of those 16 games had playoff implications. That’s extraordinary, and we want to keep that. If we could increase that, that’s compelling.” But, according to Goodell, the NFL would deal with having seven playoff teams per conference by reducing the number of first-round byes from two to one, which could make a few Week 17 games less relevant. Goodell was not asked about this.

-On having a London franchise eventually: He’s in favor.

-On whether he thinks—as many suggest, and as a plain look at injury-recovery speeds implies—that the use of illicit performance-enhancing substances is higher than is publicly known: Goodell was not asked about this.

The event was by no means full: this auditorium was much more crowded, in my experience, when Dick Cavett chatted with Woody Allen. There were many reporters—NFL spokesperson Greg Aiello kibitzed with several beforehand—and, as if to remind us that we were at the uptown Y, a lady in a big fur coat. Goodell wore his own uniform, his own “shield,” to use his favorite word for the NFL logo: navy suit, blue shirt, conservative striped tie. At one point, he mentioned that the NFL is working with the U.S. military, exchanging information on dealing with head trauma. “Changing the culture of the military is not much different—the player wanting to go back on the field is not much different than the soldier wanting to go back on the battlefield,” he said. The NFL famously has a military-style culture. But we are now at the point where the commissioner is proud that there is barely any difference. My God.