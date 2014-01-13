The new data contains some other insights. Obamacare policies fall into four different categories, depending on how much coverage they provide. The least generous available to everybody are the so-called bronze plans. But the next level up, silver plans, are proving far more popular. Sixty percent of shoppers have chosen silver plans, more than three times as many have chosen bronze. Smaller portions still selected gold or platinum, and barely anybody has opted for special catastrophic coverage plans available only to people who are under 30. One reason for silver’s popularity may be that the law provides lower income people with extra assistance to handle out-of-pocket expenses, but only if they select silver policies.

Other data in the report shows that most of the people (nearly 80 percent) are getting some kind of financial assistance. That means their household income is less than four times the poverty line, which is about $46,000 for an individual and $96,000 for a family of four. That’s very much by design: A premise of the law is that even many middle-class people need help paying for coverage.

But it’s important to remember that many people are buying coverage outside of the marketplaces, directly from insurers, and that the majority of these people are probably not getting financial assistance. In fact, the Congressional Budget Office predicted all along that the vast majority of people buying coverage through the marketplaces would be getting subsidies—which is a very long way of saying that, at least in this respect, Obamacare is unfolding in precisely the way most experts expected.

