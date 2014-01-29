So far, that support hasn’t been enough to get a law through Congress. But there may yet be opportunities. In the speech, Obama mentioned the need to reauthorize spending on highway and water infrastructure—both easy vehicles for infrastructure spending. He also gave a strong endorsement of immigration reform, an idea that Republican leaders like John Boehner have carefully avoided killing altogether. You wouldn’t want to bet on either one passing, but each has a shot.

The other legislative priorities Obama mentioned—a higher minimum wage and an emergency extension of unemployment insurance—generate more antipathy from Republicans. But they are also more popular with the voters. One of the most telling moments on Tuesday came hours before the speech, when Obama announced that he was using an executive action to raise the minimum wage for federal contractor employees. The primary reaction from Republicans wasn’t to criticize the increase per se; it was to suggest that the action wouldn’t have much impact. Raising the minimum wage is highly popular. Extending unemployment insurance is, too. The closer we get to the midterm elections, the harder opposition to these measures become.

2) Using presidential prerogative. Republicans are angry that Obama is doing so much on his own, through executive actions. And, for the record, I have no idea about the limits of presidential authority—and whether any of Obama’s new proposals exceed it. But voters seem a lot less worried. And the executive action can produce real results.

The most obvious example is the order on the minimum wage for federal contractors, which experts think could eventually affect hundreds of thousands of workers. Another example, which Obama also mentioned on Tuesday night, involves an initiative called “ConnectED”—a program to vastly increase the broadband access for public schools. The initiative is possible because funding comes from a small fee on cell phone bills, one that the FCC can set without congressional authorization. It’s not much money to the typical consumer—the figure I’ve seen suggests it’d be no more than $12 per person over the course of three years. But that money can make a real difference to the schools.

Of course, the biggest executive action Obama is taking is the one that’s getting the least attention—and was virtually absent from the State of the Union. It’s his efforts to fight climate change, primarily through new regulations on power plants. Obama hasn’t been saying much about this, perhaps because it doesn’t help him or his party politically. But, as writers like Jonathan Chait keep reminding people, it’s a huge deal.