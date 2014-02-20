Watch the Music Video That Pussy Riot Filmed While Cossacks Beat Them

Well, that was fast. Just yesterday, Pussy Riot was being whipped by Cossacks while shooting their new music video. This morning, it's already out. The Cossacks, it turned out, just added excellent color for a song that talks about the repression of Vladimir Putin's Russia.

The words, with some explanatory links:

$50 billion and a rainbow ray

Rodnina and Kabayeva will pass you the torch