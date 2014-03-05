Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 5

Pro-Russian men attacked a group of women in Simferopol who were peacefully protesting the Russian invasion, and the Kyiv Post's Christopher Miller captured it on video. Crimean Tatar women staged a similar peaceful protest earlier this week. "Police stand by and do nothing here on Karl Marx street as women thrown into street, pro-Russian group attacks journalists w/ cameras," Miller tweeted. Fifty Ukrainians injured in riots in Kiev are being airlifted to hospitals in Germany, Gazeta.rureports.

Videos of ethnic Russian women in Ukraine decrying the government's abuses against them circulated online Tuesday. But even if the videos are authentic (whether the subjects are actually Ukrainian citizens is disputed), as The Interpreter explains, "What’s most telling in the woman’s story is the foundation of most of her fears as she herself describes it: television, which is broadcast from Russia and contains reports that ethnic Russians are being attacked and everything is being destroyed." Ukraine's largest internet and television provider has suspended three major Russian news channels from broadcasting in the country because they are "aggressive propaganda," Echo Moscow reports.

Cyberattacks on Ukrainian news sites are rising, according to The New York Times. AP's Laura Mills tweeted that "cyber-Berkut" groups say they are hacking sites of "traitors to Ukraine" and uploading this photo.