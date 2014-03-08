Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 8

Russia threatened to freeze U.S. military inspections of Russian strategic offensive arms in response to the Pentagon's suspension of military cooperation with the Kremlin. The move would violate the 2011 New Start Treaty that stipulates both countries will move toward decreasing their nuclear arsenals over the course of seven years.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Ukrainian government is run by "radical nationalists" in a press conference on Saturday, RT reports. Right sector leader Dmytro Yarosh announced Thursday that he will make a bid for the Ukrainian presidency.

British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg "sent conciliatory signals to Moscow" on Friday when he acknowledged the "very pronounced Russian imprint" on Crimea, The Guardian reports. Clegg said that Putin should have a "civilised discussion" with the Ukrainian government about annexing Crimea.

The Kremlin ordered Yanukovych to crackdown on protesters on the Maidan, U.S. intelligence officials told Newsweek. The violence that followed killed at least 100 people and led to the ouster of Yanukovych's government. Yanukovych reportedly knew that a crackdown would strengthen the protest movement and threaten his office, but acted according to Russia's orders. As the street protests gained momentum, "Moscow feared 'that an interim government might make a move to NATO or might make a move against the Black Sea fleet,' the CIA concluded," according to Newsweek.