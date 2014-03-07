11 Essential Questions About Crimea, Answered

What’s going on there now?

The Ukrainian opposition toppled the government of President Viktor Yanukovych and now an interim government is in place. Russian troops are occupying Crimea and have been in a standoff with Ukrainian forces for the better part of a week. Russia has said that its military is in Ukraine to protect the human rights of Russian-speakers, who it claims are abused by the new government, and has denied that the unmarked soldiers are part of its army. The Crimean parliament voted to make Crimea a part of Russia, a decision that will be finalized in a referendum scheduled for March 16. The Russian Duma has said it will support the proposal, while the Ukrainian government says it is an illegal ruling.

Is there or will there soon be a war in Crimea?

Yes, but it will be a non-shooting war. The Americans and Europeans will almost certainly not take any military action against Russia, although the U.S. has made a point of deploying additional forces to the Black Sea and Baltics. Nor will the Ukrainian military—so far, in days of standoffs between Russian and Ukrainian forces, only a few warning shots have been fired. This front page from the Kyiv Post says it all:

Who supports Putin’s invasion?

Putin. And many ethnically Russian Ukrainians who are fearful and resentful of the new Ukrainian government, which almost immediately tried to ban the use of Russian in official business in Ukraine. Language has long been a thorny issue in the country. When the parliament tried to make Russian one of Ukraine's official languages in 2012, for instance, riot police resorted to tear gas to quell crowds of protesters. Russian state media has depicted the Ukrainian opposition as an alliance of anti-Semites, fascists, and nationalists, which has influenced opinion within Russia as well as in former Soviet states. Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad expressed support for the invasions, and the Kremlin said it was "in agreement" with Beijing on the issue.

Who is against it?

The Kiev-based Ukrainian government and its supporters, and the Crimean Tatar community. Crimea is legally the property of Ukraine and does not have the requisite self-determination to decide to become part of Russia without Kiev's approval. Crimean Tatars do not want to become part of Russia because they have a long history of repression and abuse under Russian rule. The US and EU have both condemned the invasion.

What are the economic consequences?

Putin doesn't care much what the economic consequences of invading Crimea are. That's why he did not remove Russian troops after the ruble took a double-digit hit earlier this week, when Russia's richest businessmen lost a combined $44.4 billion in assets—only some of which they have begun to recoup. If Putin gets his way, Crimea will become part of Russia, as will the oil and natural gas resources off the Crimean coast. The country that stands to lose the most is Ukraine: with $20 billion in debt, it must rely on loans from the US, EU, and IMF to remain solvent. If Ukraine fails to pay its lenders it risks losing its supply of oil and natural gas and entering bankruptcy.