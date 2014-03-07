11 Essential Questions About Crimea, Answered

Why does Russia want it?

Russia has always considered Crimea its property. It was part of Russia for the better part of two centuries until Nikita Krushchev gifted the land to what was then the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1954. When Ukraine declared independence from the USSR in 1991, Crimea became part of Ukraine despite its majority Russian population. Julia Ioffe has a helpful analogy to explain how Putin thinks of Crimea: "If you sold your house and the buyers accidentally got your car with it, too, you'd want it back, too," Ioffe writes. "Putin has been looking for a pretext to take back his car." This year's unrest in Ukraine gave him just that.

Does Crimea have its own government?

Yes. The Autonomous Crimean Republic has its own constitution and parliament, the Supreme Council of Crimea, which dates back to when Crimea was a soviet satellite state. The Supreme Council voted that Crimea should become part of Russia on Thursday, March 6. It was not the first time the Council declared independence from Ukraine: in 1992, after the fall of the USSR, the council voted to establish the independent "Republic of Crimea," and then as now the Ukrainian government refused to recognize the ruling. In 1998, a new Crimean consitution was adopted, which stipulated that Crimea would operate as an autonomous republic but would not have sovereignty.

What’s going on there now?

The Ukrainian opposition toppled the government of President Viktor Yanukovych and now an interim government is in place. Russian troops are occupying Crimea and have been in a standoff with Ukrainian forces for the better part of a week. Russia has said that its military is in Ukraine to protect the human rights of Russian-speakers, who it claims are abused by the new government, and has denied that the unmarked soldiers are part of its army. The Crimean parliament voted to make Crimea a part of Russia, a decision that will be finalized in a referendum scheduled for March 16. The Russian Duma has said it will support the proposal, while the Ukrainian government says it is an illegal ruling.