#Parubiy: Tomorrow we start drills for Maidan activists who want to join National Guard — Myroslava Petsa (@myroslavapetsa) March 12, 2014

Armed men took control of the Simferopol airport Tuesday night, and now it appears that only flights going to Moscow are allowed to depart until after the Crimean referendum, Radio Liberty reports. Flights to Kiev and Istanbul have been canceled.

Ukraine has completely lost control of Sevastopol, according to Ukraine's envoy to Crimea, Sergey Kunitsyn.

No OSCE observers will be in Crimea for the March 16 referendum, the organization stated Wednesday. That’s probably because when OSCE observers tried to enter the territory, check point guards fired warning shots to fend them off.