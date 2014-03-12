How "Religious Freedom" Laws Sanction Discrimination

So why bother with the religious freedom laws? Douglas NeJaime, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, School of Law and an expert in constitutional and sexuality law, says the effort is “pre-emptive.” Attitudes have been changing steadily and quickly, in favor of more tolerance of the LGBT community. Last August, polling from the think tank Third Way showed that 69 percent of people thought it was wrong for businesses to refuse service to gay people. In fact, 56 percent of those polled believed discrimination against gays was already illegal in their home states—even though almost one-third of those respondents lived in states where the LGBT community had no such protections. “Even where there is no anti-discrimination law, we seem to be proceeding under the assumption that there is an obligation, and there should be,” NeJaime says.

But enactment of these laws would make it difficult for states to outlaw discrimination, even as public opinion trends toward acceptance. That’s because the new religious freedom measures are specifically designed to supersede the kinds of laws that exist in more liberal states—and that conservatives fear might come to theirs. As Margo Schlanger, an expert on civil rights law at the University of Michigan Law School, explains, “The entire purpose of a [religious freedom law] is to provide exemptions” from government regulations that infringe on a group of people's religious beliefs—a category anti-discrimination laws fit.

Someday, public attitudes might render religious freedom laws more or less moot, because individuals and shop-owners who refuse LGBT clients will generate bad feeling and bad publicity—the kind that turns away customers and destroys businesses. But even if that progress proves inexorable, this recent crop of bills could slow it down.