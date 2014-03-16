Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 16

With 50 percent of polling stations reporting, 95 percent of votes cast in today's Crimean referendum were in favor of Russian annexation. Three percent voted simply for greater autonomy for Crimea instead of becoming part of Russia, and 1 percent of ballots were invalid, Crimean officials are reporting. Eighty-three percent of Crimea's two million citizens reportedly participated in the referendum, and a final tally will be available Monday morning. In Sevastopol, which had to hold its own referendum on annexation, 93 percent voted in favor of Russian annexation. Here's our primer on today's vote.

Crimean Prime Minister Sergey Aksenov will lead a delegation of Crimean officials to Moscow on Monday. They will meet with the Russian parliament to discuss the process of annexation. "We will do everything as quickly as possible while respecting all legal procedures," Askenov said.