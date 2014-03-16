Ukraine Crisis News Roundup: March 16

#Ukrainian 'Prosvita' building in #Kharkov. Books on History of Ukraine & Hunger-extermination burned by separatists pic.twitter.com/CA4cOT7qBC — Euromaidan PR (@EuromaidanPR) March 16, 2014

On Saturday, Russian forces invaded the eastern Ukrainian city of Kherson. The Russian Defense Ministry said the purpose of the invasion was to protect a gas plant from a possible terrorist attack. "By early Sunday morning, Sergey Aksyonov, the new pro-Russian prime minister of Crimea, was appealing to Russia to send in its Black Sea Fleet to protect this gas plant," Julia Ioffe writes. Ukraine responded by releasing a statement expressing "strong and categorical protest" against the invasion.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov asked all Ukrainian citizens to surrender their weapons, Echo Moskvy reports.

Ukraine has effectively blocked off its eastern border with Russia and is moving more troops in that direction, the Kyiv Post reports.

Russians have already extricated billions of holdings from U.S. banks, fearing the impact of impending sanctions. Last week, the Federal Reserve reported that over $100 billion of foreign holdings were removed from U.S. banks, according to the Daily Caller. Meanwhile, UK banks are trying to figure out what to do with "85 bank accounts containing millions of pounds" linked to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, The Independent reports.

Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Djemilev has said he is satisfied with Putin's assurances that Russia will protect the Crimean Tatar community, Al Jazeera reports. But Crimean Tatars still fear that they will once more find themselves persecuted under Russian rule. Here's Oliver Bullough's dispatch from Simferopol.

Ellen Barry explains why some of Russia's elite have been long craving a severing of ties with the U.S. "Influential members of the president’s inner circle view isolation from the West as a good thing for Russia," Barry writes in the New York Times. "Some in Mr. Putin’s camp see the confrontation as an opportunity to make the diplomatic turn toward China that they have long advocated."

Thousands of Russians protested against Crimean annexation on Saturday.

Impressive pictures from Moscow today. There is another Russia. pic.twitter.com/pejvw4LRtq — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) March 15, 2014

The United Nations attempted to pass a resolution condemning today's referendum on Saturday, but Russia blocked it from passing and China abstained.

Former German Chancelor and Gazprom board member Gerhard Schroeder defended Putin's invasion. "Mr Putin had certain justifiable 'fears about being encircled'" Shroeder said, according to The Telegraph.

The referendum forced the E.U.'s hand. After weeks of threatening to impose sanctions if Russia did not de-escalate, E.U. countries look to be starting to move toward applying the economic restrictions they prepared, even though they would hurt Europe just as much as Russia.

The State Department launched a Twitter account, @UkrProgress, dedicated to countering Russian propaganda on the invasion. The U.S. uses similar tactics to combat terrorism.

What happens next? Russia will likely launch an invasion of eastern Ukraine. Julia Ioffe explains why geography demands it.

The Russian Foreign Ministry certainly drummed up wartime sentiment after the referendum results started to come in on Sunday, posting an old WWII poem, "Wait for Me," to its Facebook page.

Summing up the referendum results today, Dmitry Kiselev, an anchor on state-controlled TV network "Russia 1," said that most Americans think Putin is a stronger leader than Obama, adding, "Russia is the only country in the world capable of transforming the U.S. into radioactive ash."