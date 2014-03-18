Putin's Aggression Is Not America's Fault!

A good example is Jack F. Matlock Jr.'s piece in The Washington Post. According to Matlock, a former ambassador to the Soviet Union, Putin's actions can be explained by the way a bullying United States has treated Russia. Specifically, Matlock writes, America made Russia feel like the "loser" of the Cold War after that war ended. Here is Matlock:

President Bill Clinton supported NATO’s bombing of Serbia without U.N. Security Council approval and the expansion of NATO to include former Warsaw Pact countries. Those moves seemed to violate the understanding that the United States would not take advantage of the Soviet retreat from Eastern Europe.

Matlock appears to be arguing that Russian anger over U.S. action in Kosovo was the result of America acting in Russia's sphere of influence. But would Russia have felt the same if we had supported Serbia, Russia's ally? Almost certainly not; Russia was upset that we took the opposite side in that conflict. Moreover, it's slightly bizarre to say that we should have left Kosovo to Slobodan Milosevic just to maintain our high standing in Russian public opinion polls.

Matlock mentions the United Nations in the above quote, and he brings it up again when he notes that America's catastrophic war with Iraq did not have U.N. approval. As touching as it is to view Putin as a great proponent of internationalism who was outraged by American breaches of the law, I think it's probably fruitful to look elsewhere for clues to his behavior. Matlock himself quickly turns to NATO expansion, which certainly does seem to have had some impact on Russian attitudes towards the United States. As Matlock writes: