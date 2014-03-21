The Failure of Kentucky Coach John Calipari's "Players First" Philosophy

It’s the “Players First philosophy” that enables Calipari to justify the fact that his teams have, as he writes, “the turnover rate of a fast-food restaurant.” He elaborates: “I want to recruit the very best players to Kentucky, as many of them as I can get. They are permitted to enter the NBA draft after one season with us, and if I do my job correctly, they will have that option.” It’s this approach that accounts for all this strange new respect for the coach. With big-time college sports drowning in hypocrisy—in which a multimillion dollar business wears the cloak of amateurism and the on-field entertainment are referred to as “student-athletes”—cynicism can pass for honesty.

Of course, Calipari himself isn’t immune to shading things. If he were truly a Players First coach, he might not have yanked the scholarships of those players he deemed unfit for his system when he was hired by Kentucky in 2009. If he was truly the tribune of honesty The New Yorker holds him up to be, he might allow that the nation’s best high-school hoopsters presumably come to play for him for reasons that go beyond Kentucky’s luxury basketball dorm or its chartered jets or even his record of placing kids in the NBA draft. (Nowhere in Players First, for instance, does the name William “World Wide Wes” Wesley appear.) But everyone, even a truth-teller, has to have his little hypocrisies.

Hypocrisy, though, won’t be what brings down Calipari. Rather, it will be his teams’ performances. Roy Williams wouldn’t get away with his hokey “name on the front of the jersey” spiel if his North Carolina teams didn’t win national championships. And Calipari won’t get away with his Players First philosophy unless his Kentucky teams start winning them again. Unfortunately for him, that seems unlikely.

What allowed Calipari’s 2012 Kentucky squad to win a national championship was the presence of two remarkable freshmen, Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist—“alpha beasts,” as their coach called them—who were mature and possessed basketball IQ’s well beyond their years. In other words, Davis and Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t play like freshmen; they were once-in-a-generation players. But Calipari’s other freshmen-laden teams—no matter how talented they are—have constantly been undermined by their collective youth. Forget trying to teach them basic X’s and O’s; this season Calipari has even had to instruct his talented young charges to huddle up at the free-throw line before foul shots. After one late-season loss, he complained of his vaunted players, “They’re counting on me too much. And again, they’re immature. Things don’t go their way. They’re looking for excuses.”

Which isn’t a surprise. That’s why every other elite college basketball coach doesn’t recruit a slew of one-and-dones each year; they believe that their teams need a few experienced, maybe even less-talented upperclassmen to play alongside their freshmen tyros. But Calipari says he can’t abide by that philosophy. “There’s no way I’m intentionally recruiting a player because I know the NBA won’t want him after a year or two,” he writes.

And yet that approach is why, despite having what is undeniably the most talented team in the country this year, Kentucky is destined for an early-round exit in the NCAA. And that’s also why, if Calipari has a couple more seasons like these last two, his days may be numbered in Lexington. Yes, he’s only two years removed from a national championship, but Kentucky’s fan base—known as Big Blue Nation—is a notoriously demanding bunch. Just ask Tubby Smith, whose own national championship and more than 260 wins during his 10 years as Kentucky’s coach weren’t enough to stop him from being run out of the Commonwealth.

In Players First, Calipari ponders a hypothetical question that is supposed to highlight the tension at the heart of college basketball today. “Would I be happy if we won a national championship one season and nobody got drafted?” he writes. “I would be happy for the program but disappointed for the kids. I wouldn’t feel like I had done my job for them.” It’s a noble sentiment, but it’s a bogus one: Like every coach at a big-time college basketball program, Calipari was hired to win national championships, not just produce a half-dozen future NBA millionaires each year. He undoubtedly knows this, and for a while, it looked like he’d found a formula that allowed him to accomplish both goals. There’s a reason, after all, that Players First is slated to be published next month: When it went to press, Calipari thought it would be coming out on the heels of, if not a 40-0 season, one that at least ended with a Final Four appearance. It was designed to put a philosophical exclamation point on an athletic achievement.

But the longstanding logic of college basketball—that three- and four-year players win more championships than one- and two-year ones—has proven surprisingly and stubbornly resilient. That’s not a triumph of high-mindedness: The senior player is oftentimes getting just as much, or as little, of an education as the one-and-doner. It’s just reality. And Calipari is in the process of discovering that no one puts much stock in a coach’s philosophizing off the court unless his teams are winning on it.