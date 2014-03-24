A Reagan-Appointed Judge Weighed in for Same-Sex Marriage in Michigan

Instead, Friedman’s ruling is a sign of a cultural sea change in which acceptance of gay marriage has spread far outside its traditional strongholds, among progressives and the young. Along with the five rulings against same-sex marriage bans that have come down since Windsor, three federal judges have ruled that their states must recognize marriages performed elsewhere, one of them a George H.W. Bush appointee in Kentucky. The law is in such flux that many suspect the Supreme Court will take up same-sex marriage again before too long.

The Michigan case, brought by a lesbian couple seeking the right to jointly adopt the three children they are raising together, may be one of many, but it was only the third in history to assemble a full courtroom trial. The state’s defense hinged on the claim that heterosexual parenting is better for children, and it marshaled the most prominent social science to take that view—in particular, a notorious (and broadly discredited) study by University of Texas sociologist Mark Regnerus. In a blow to same-sex marriage opponents, Friedman called Regnerus’s testimony “entirely unbelievable and not worthy of serious consideration.” He went on:

Taking the state defendants’ position to its logical conclusion, the empirical evidence at hand should require that only rich, educated, suburban-dwelling, married Asians may marry, to the exclusion of all other heterosexual couples. Obviously the state has not adopted this policy and with good reason. The absurdity of such a requirement is self-evident. Optimal academic outcomes for children cannot logically dictate which groups may marry.

It's possible Friedman found the state's arguments unpersuasive partly because they clashed with his own experience. About twenty years ago, a lesbian lawyer Friedman had selected to clerk for him revealed she would be starting the job with a baby in tow. As Brian Dickerson of the Detroit Free Press explained in a feature piece on Sunday, Friedman has stayed close to his former clerk, Judith Levy, and her family. "He became more than a casual friend to them," one mutual acquaintance explained. "It's almost like he's their grandfather."