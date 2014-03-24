A Reagan-Appointed Judge Weighed in for Same-Sex Marriage in Michigan

The most surprising thing about a Michigan district court ruling striking down the state’s ban on same-sex marriage may be the judge who wrote it. Bernard Friedman, a 70-year-old Ronald Reagan nominee who ruled against the University of Michigan Law School's affirmative action policy in 2001, said Friday that the state’s arguments did not amount to a “rational basis” for the law—echoing four Democratic appointees who have also declared prohibitions on gay marriage unconstitutional in the past year.

“Friedman’s opinion suggests that even a Reagan appointee—albeit in a northern state where opinion is probably already in favor of gay marriage by a majority—can no longer comprehend such laws as anything but bigotry,” said Michael Klarman, a constitutional law scholar at Harvard Law School, in an email. Since the Supreme Court’s most recent ruling on this issue, in Windsor v. United States last June, deliberately did not weigh in on state bans, he said, “I would have predicted that Democratic lower court judges would use that decision to strike down bans on gay marriage and that Republican lower court judges would do the opposite.”

Instead, Friedman’s ruling is a sign of a cultural sea change in which acceptance of gay marriage has spread far outside its traditional strongholds, among progressives and the young. Along with the five rulings against same-sex marriage bans that have come down since Windsor, three federal judges have ruled that their states must recognize marriages performed elsewhere, one of them a George H.W. Bush appointee in Kentucky. The law is in such flux that many suspect the Supreme Court will take up same-sex marriage again before too long.

The Michigan case, brought by a lesbian couple seeking the right to jointly adopt the three children they are raising together, may be one of many, but it was only the third in history to assemble a full courtroom trial. The state’s defense hinged on the claim that heterosexual parenting is better for children, and it marshaled the most prominent social science to take that view—in particular, a notorious (and broadly discredited) study by University of Texas sociologist Mark Regnerus. In a blow to same-sex marriage opponents, Friedman called Regnerus’s testimony “entirely unbelievable and not worthy of serious consideration.” He went on: