The Hobby Lobby Case May Turn Out to Be a Dud

For months, the right and left have prepared for the battle over the Hobby Lobby case at the Supreme Court. Billed as a major showdown over religious liberty, corporate rights, and Obamacare, the case involves a claim by the Christian conservative owners of a chain called Hobby Lobby, who believe that the First Amendment protects them from having to provide contraceptive coverage to employees as part of their health plan.

Conservatives have attempted to utilize an argument rooted in religious liberty to fight back against Obamacare. This is part of a larger embrace of religious liberty amongst legal conservatives. To right-wing groups such as the CATO Institute, which filed an amicus brief, the case is about the ability of a corporation to claim a religious identity and draw certain exemptions from the law as a product of their religious beliefs.

The problem for conservatives hoping for a big win here is that, in Tuesday’s arguments, Chief Justice Roberts looked like he was hoping to avoid an all-or-nothing style decision.

Dating back to his confirmation hearings, Chief Justice Roberts has argued that the Supreme Court should avoid far-reaching decisions that can “jolt the legal system” by upending precedent. Roberts had pledged to foster an era of narrow and unanimous decisions. In areas such as the Court’s First Amendment decisions, Roberts has structured narrow decisions that allow for votes that can have even eight of the Justices in the majority.