Hannitys on the Bench

Randolph pushed back against Griffith, as well as the panel’s third judge, Carter appointee Harry Edwards. Randolph proclaimed, “[I]t was widely known that unless the states set up an exchange they weren’t going to get subsidies for their citizens.” To back that up, the judge cited a January 2010 letter from several Texas Democratic representatives urging Democratic leaders to adopt the House bill’s provision for a single national exchange over the Senate bill’s provision for state-run exchanges with a federal fallback option. Carvin had not mentioned this letter in his brief—for good reason: It nowhere suggests that the authors imagined that, under the Senate bill, federal exchanges lacked authority to issue premium assistance tax credits and subsidies. Randolph followed up this “example” with several others, likewise not highlighted by the opponents themselves, and for the same reason—none contains any actual evidence that legislators thought the bill meant what opponents now claim.

Judge Randolph also targeted a second linchpin of the district court decisions—their reliance on a rule that “Courts have a duty to construe statutes as a whole,” not simply particular phrases “in isolation.” To justify making an exception to this bedrock common-sense doctrine, Randolph endorsed an account of the legislative history conjured by ACA opponents—that the “established by the state” phrase on which they ground their case, itself “embodied” a deal struck while the bill was on the Senate floor, to win the vote of Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson, “on the very question at issue here … necessary to the ACA’s passage.” Because of this supposedly indispensable bargain, Carvin argues, that four-word phrase must be read in isolation, out of context, and be literally enforced by courts. But in fact, this “political compromise” narrative, which, by the end of the argument, seemed also to be gaining traction with Judge Griffith, is simply a tall tale. The pertinent language was inserted in the Senate Finance Committee. Subsequently, it was never altered on the floor as part of any “deal,” with Senator Nelson or otherwise.

However strained, such attempts to paper over the cracks in ACA opponents’ case for gutting the law could resonate with some conservative judges—and Supreme Court justices. Indeed, at the same time that Randolph was needling DOJ’s Delery, a few blocks up Capitol Hill, Justice Antonin Scalia flashed similar disdain for the ACA, and for pertinent facts, in the Supreme Court’s argument over the law’s “contraception mandate.” Scalia brushed off Solicitor General Don Verrilli’s claimed need for uniform coverage requirements, mocking that there are “a lot of exemptions” already. At one point he trivialized the women’s issues at stake, asserting, counter-factually, that the birth-control devices that the complaining corporation in the case, Hobby Lobby, refused to cover in its employee insurance policies, “is not terribly expensive stuff, is it?” Not coincidentally, two years ago, during the March 2012 oral arguments over the constitutionality of the ACA individual mandate, in similarly disparaging the law’s legislative origins, Justice Scalia twice invoked the “Cornhusker kickback,” conservatives’ short-hand for an amendment offered on the Senate floor to woo Nebraska’s Nelson. In actuality, the provision was not in the law before the Court, but Scalia assumed it was—a non-fact likely gleaned from disinformation constantly repeated on right-wing blogs. (Obamacare foes seem to share a peculiar fascination with inflating Nelson’s parental role in the ACA’s history.)