Hannitys on the Bench

If you are a die-hard—but clear-eyed—opponent of the Affordable Care Act, you now know that the ACA is too entrenched, among consumers and providers, either to fail on its own or be dispatched by legislative “repeal.” Accepting that their only residual hope rests with the courts, ACA opponents will boost the already considerable investment they have made in four related lawsuits that could still, as George Will gloated, “blow Obamacare to smithereens.” These challenges claim that the ACA bars “premium assistance” tax credits and subsidies to individuals purchasing health insurance on exchanges in the 36 states that have declined to set up their own and relied instead on Healthcare.gov. They argue that the plain text of one ACA provision, which references “exchanges established by the state,” excludes federally facilitated exchanges from participating in the premium assistance regime altogether. Upwards of 80 percent of health insurance buyers on exchanges utilize premium assistance. Hence, the suits, if successful, would effectively shut down federally operated exchanges, halve the total number of enrollees for all states, and wreak havoc beyond the exchanges by producing, as detailed by the health insurance industry’s trade association, “significantly unbalanced risk pools [and] dysfunctional insurance markets.”

So far, these lawsuits have gone nowhere. They have been summarily dismissed by the only two judges to rule on them, one a Clinton appointee on the District Court for the District of Columbia, and the other a Reagan appointee on the District Court in Richmond, Virginia. Both judges ruled that, when the ACA’s “statutory context is taken into account,” the opponents’ theory is “unambiguously” not a “viable” interpretation of the law’s overall text. Another provision, they held, which directs the federal Secretary of Health & Human Services to establish “such” exchanges when states fail to do so, vests HHS-run exchanges with identical functions, responsibilities, and authorities. Both judges also agreed that “there is no evidence in the legislative record that the House, the Senate, any relevant committee of either House, or any legislator ever entertained” the idea of confining premium assistance to state exchanges.

The Right’s hope is that, on appeal or in the other two cases, their litigators will draw some card-carrying movement conservative judges, inclined to look past their flimsy legal rationale and “no evidence” factual record. At this juncture, that bet seems a long shot. But it may not be entirely off base, judging from the March 25 arguments in two courts—a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals considering the appeal from the D.C. District Court, and also the Supreme Court’s review, in a legally unrelated case, of the Obama Administration’s ACA “contraception mandate” regulation. In both cases, some (not all) conservative judges and justices showed little reticence about venting animus toward the ACA and repeating factoids and sound bites from bloggers and politicians. In these outbursts, seasoned court-watchers caught echoes of similar performances during the 2010-12 litigation over the ACA’s individual mandate, by judges and justices who ultimately voted to strike down President Barack Obama’s signature achievement.

During last week’s D.C. Circuit argument, Judge Raymond Randolph, a George H.W. Bush appointee, prodded the administration’s counsel, Assistant Attorney General Stuart Delery, at one point asking whether Delery agreed that the launch of the ACA exchanges had been an “unmitigated disaster,” and that implementation of the law has sent “costs sky-high.” Apart from its irrelevance, this gratuitous recycling of Fox News talking points seemed to betray indifference to well-publicized but inconvenient facts—ACA enrollment numbers had grown increasingly robust by the time of the argument, and health cost inflation has continuously slowed since 2008.