Which Former Soviet State Could Be the Next Ukraine?

Estonia: Russia has time and again expressed concern for Estonia’s ethnic Russians, who make up 25 percent of its population and who are denied basic rights, including, in many cases, citizenship. The most recent expression of discontent came late last month when the Russian envoy to the UN Human Rights Council said, “Language should not be used to segregate and isolate groups," adding that the Kremlin is “concerned by steps taken in this regard in Estonia as well as in Ukraine." Experts have already gamed out how Russia would go about invading Estonia if it came to that. In response, Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves called for NATO to deploy forces to his country; this week, the U.S. army is expected to announce that it will perform "extremely modest" military exercises in Estonia.

Latvia is suspicious that “Russian agents” at its border have taken to polling Latvian travelers about their opinion of the annexation of Crimea in order to measure the effectiveness of Russian propaganda. The country recently banned all Russian state television channels, and one Latvian politician is under investigation for acting as an “agent of influence for Russia” because of allegations that she belongs to a Russian organization seeking to reestablish the Soviet Union. Latvia is known as a “Russian money haven” and has extensive business ties with Russia, which it’s now looking to diminish, especially given that it’s set to assume the E.U. presidency in 2015. Latvian President Andris Berzins was in Istanbul last week, courting increased trade with Turkey; Latvia “wants to see a decrease in the impact of Russian energy,” Berzins told his Turkish audience. Like residents in other former Soviet states, Latvians fear that they will be Putin’s next target, and already-strained ethnic tensions in the country are running high.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite has asked NATO to protect her country from a “Crimea-style scenario.” "When we see the increasingly complex situation on the borders of Lithuania and Europe, when Russia is practically destroying the entire sense of security in Europe," she told reporters on Wednesday, just days after Lithuania's Defense Ministry sent a warship into the Baltic to "secure the country’s economic zone" from being disturbed by a misbehaving Russian naval ship too close to shore. During a visit to Vilnius last month, Vice President Joe Biden pledged to help protect Lithuanian security, a sentiment Senator John McCain echoed in Lithuania’s capital city this week when he promised additional U.S. military exercises with Lithuanian forces.