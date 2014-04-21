Obamacare's Success Is Destroying the GOP's Midterm Strategy

Taken together, eight million enrollees, lower-than-expected premium increases, and smaller fiscal costs together leave a great void in the political landscape that pathetic enrollment, large premium spikes, and runaway spending were supposed to occupy.

Obamacare's failures were supposed to be myriad, egregious, and glaring—the kind of things that would do more than create subject matter for Republican political ads. Republicans were expecting to spend May through October flogging Obamacare with every available switch.

The House floor was to be a clearinghouse for all kinds of anti-Obamacare bills, many cloaked in the language of mitigation. If enrollment had come in way under projection, it could have been construed as evidence that the law as designed would penalize people for buying a product almost nobody wants, and thus that the penalty should be eliminated. If premiums were expected to soar, one plausible remedy would be to degrade the law's benefit guarantees. If the risk pool skewed much older than it does, Republicans would have had a strong rhetorical argument for eliminating or capping risk-corridor payouts—why should taxpayers be on the hook for insurance company losses?—and revive their misleading "Obamacare bailout" attacks.

Simultaneously, Republicans were counting on these same predicted failures to create points of inquiry for their committee chairmen. In their waking fantasies, they imagined hauling insurance company executives before the Energy and Commerce Committee to admit that the law had put their industry at risk or would require them to impose triple-digit premium increases. Normally, most media outlets would pay no attention to insurance commissioner testimony, but if they were coming to D.C. to attest to the havoc the Affordable Care Act was wreaking in their states, it would create a feeding frenzy.

Right now, Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa is demanding more information from the administration about the level of White House involvement in Healthcare.gov decision-making. I think this is actually a worthy line of inquiry—the Healthcare.gov outage was a big problem and the public is entitled to a more thorough accounting thereof. But it just doesn't matter nearly as much now that the site works and has cleared millions of new beneficiaries. If it hadn't been fixed fairly quickly (or at all), it would remain one of the biggest stories in politics. As things stand right now, it's only of urgent interest to Fox News and other conservative news organizations.