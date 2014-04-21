Obamacare's Success Is Destroying the GOP's Midterm Strategy

Right now, Oversight Committee Chairman Darrell Issa is demanding more information from the administration about the level of White House involvement in Healthcare.gov decision-making. I think this is actually a worthy line of inquiry—the Healthcare.gov outage was a big problem and the public is entitled to a more thorough accounting thereof. But it just doesn't matter nearly as much now that the site works and has cleared millions of new beneficiaries. If it hadn't been fixed fairly quickly (or at all), it would remain one of the biggest stories in politics. As things stand right now, it's only of urgent interest to Fox News and other conservative news organizations.

All along, Democrats had planned to spend the months leading up to the election promoting a popular agenda unrelated to health-care reform. Majority Leader Harry Reid has used his control over Senate floor to create a staging ground where Republicans regularly prove their opposition or resistance to things like equal-pay laws, a higher minimum wage, and so on. When Healthcare.gov wasn't working, and enrollment appeared to be sagging, Republicans—and even some ideologically neutral political reporters—characterized these efforts as attempts to distract attention from Obamacare.

Under the circumstances it was difficult for the contrast between agendas to break out and become the story of the election. Now that obstacle has been removed. And if the GOP's only response is to flail oddly and angrily about Obamacare, it will be a prelude to an ironic reversal of fortune. Where some members of the media were prepared until recently to interpret the Democratic agenda as a distraction from Obamacare, more will soon come to interpret Republicans' obsession with Obamacare as a distraction from their complete lack of one.