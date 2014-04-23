Liberals Should Be Happy About the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Decision

But the reaction missed a more basic point: Far from being only a limited disaster, the decision was, according to current Supreme Court precedents, constitutionally unsurprising and almost certainly correct.

Yes, Sonia Sotomayor’s powerful dissent was memorable in its description of the long and sorry history of state efforts to circumvent anti-discrimination laws. But it relied on a broad reading of a line of cases that the Court began to abandon more than a decade ago. That’s why Stephen Breyer didn’t have to “hold his nose” to join the five conservatives; he could do so in good conscience. After all, the central holding—that democratically accountable bodies should be free to accept or reject affirmative action—is entirely consistent with the philosophy of judicial restraint that he and other liberals have been urging the conservative justices to embrace in other affirmative action cases.

In a nutshell, the disagreement between Breyer and Sotomayor had to do with the scope of the so-called “political process” doctrine. In a series of cases beginning in the 1960s, such as Hunter v. Erickson and Washington v. Seattle School District, the Supreme Court held that when voters, in statewide popular referenda, restructured the political process in ways that harmed minorities—by forbidding fair housing ordinances or bussing, for example—those referenda might violate the political process rights of minorities. The reasoning was that these changes forced minorities, and no other group, to convince a majority of all state voters to pass another state constitutional amendment in order to defend their interests.