Sonia Sotomayor Is a National Treasure

The Sotomayor Style includes arguments that will persuade the normal audiences that justices must reach. The legal elites who evaluate and implement court opinions should be satisfied that her 58-page dissent is replete with discussions of legal cases and legal facts. The academic elites who critique court opinions should be satisfied that she relies extensively on one of the most important constitutional theorists of the twentieth century, the law Stanford Law School dean and Harvard and Yale law professor John Hart Ely. Sotomayor even digs deep enough in the academic literature to refer to unpublished work posted on a widely used academic website for research papers, the Social Sciences Research Network, something that the court has done only a few times.

What makes this Sotomayor Style different from the style of opinion of other recent liberal justices, though, is its unique ability to reach and persuade regular citizens. Justices have a strategic interest in convincing regular citizens of the merits of their view of the constitution, and a judicial opinion can be a helpful tool of persuasion. If the public is persuaded by a justice’s opinion, then presidents who must be sensitive to public opinion will be more likely in the future to nominate federal judges or other justices who share that constitutional vision. There is also strong evidence that decisions by the court tend to be consistent with national public opinion—meaning that by convincing regular citizens a persuasive judicial opinion could eventually shape the decisions reached by a majority on the Supreme Court.

The Sotomayor Style is able to cultivate public opinion through two unique features. First, she uses practical and therefore easily comprehensible language in her opinion. The usage of practical language in a judicial opinion will reach regular citizens more because it gains more mass and social media attention. I am not aware of any direct empirical evidence, but it is safe to assume that a small number of Americans read Supreme Court opinions. It is safe to assume that many millions more read the media coverage of these decisions. Talking about what the case means in practical language makes an opinion more likely to be covered by the media—and thus more likely for regular Americans to know about it. Once known, the usage of practical language in a judicial opinion makes regular citizens more likely to understand and therefore appreciate and be persuaded by the opinion.

Sotomayor made sure to use such practical language when reading her dissent from the bench when the court convened on Tuesday morning. In addition to the quotation above from her written dissent, consider this language from it:

In my colleagues' view, examining the racial impact of legislation only perpetuates racial discrimination. This refusal to accept the stark reality that race matters is regrettable. The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to speak openly and candidly on the subject of race, and to apply the Constitution with eyes open to the unfortunate effects of centuries of racial discrimination. As members of the judiciary tasked with intervening to carry out the guarantee of equal protection, we ought not sit back and wish away, rather than confront, the racial inequality that exists in our society. It is this view that works harm, by perpetuating the facile notion that what makes race matter is acknowledging the simple truth that race does matter.

Sotomayor uses all of this practical language in service of a basic, everyday theme: “race matters” and to think otherwise would be “out of touch with reality.” Race matters “because of the long history of racial minorities being denied access to the political process.” Race matters “because of persistent racial inequality in society—inequality that cannot be ignored and that has produced stark socioeconomic disparities.”