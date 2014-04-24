The GOP Is Still Demanding More Deportations—and Staying Silent on Reform

One impetus for the letter may have been a report in the Associated Press Monday that DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson could recommend that Obama stop prioritizing the deportation of “repeat immigration violators”—for example, people who have been deported before. As I wrote earlier this week, these “repeat entries” have been targeted because the government feared leaving them alone would threaten the integrity of the immigration system, but the policy has proved one of the most destructive to families with deep roots in the States. Either way, the change would be more modest compromise than radical shift: Of the almost 400,000 people the administration deports each year, this “could shield tens of thousands,” the AP wrote, but “would fall short of deportation curbs demanded by activists.”

Of course, Republicans have been making these criticisms of Obama for years. And the line of attack is particularly ironic given that immigrant-rights advocates accuse the president of deploying the enforcement system more harshly than any of his predecessors. I’ve written about this paradox more in-depth here. The upshot is that if you count all deportations, including those of people informally bused back over the border, Obama’s numbers are low—in large part because far fewer people are making the crossing illegally these days. But if you look only at formal “removals”—which advocates say matter more, because they carry the life-long consequence of making it much harder to enter the country legally—Obama’s numbers are much higher than Bush’s were. The letter’s claim that Obama’s “policies have operated as an effective repeal of duly enacted federal immigration law” is absolutely not true.

The Republicans’ complaint hinges on Obama’s introduction of immigration priorities: In 2013, all but roughly 10,000 of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportations were of convicted criminals, repeat immigration offenders, or people who were picked up shortly after crossing the border. There is no question that Obama’s decision to set priorities was legal. Though the wisdom of the priorities themselves has been debated—and that’s why they’re currently under review—it seems straightforward that it makes sense to have them. As former ICE director John Morton told ProPublica in 2010: “Congress provides enough money to deport a little less than 400,000 people and in an era of limited resources, who should those 400,000 be? My perspective is those 400,000 people shouldn't be the first 400,000 people in the door but rather 400,000 people that reflect some considered government enforcement policy that is based on a rational set of objectives and priorities.”