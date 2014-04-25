Ukraine Is Finally Ramping up Its "Anti-Terrorist" Mission in the East

Some Ukrainian soldiers appear to be writing the words "FOR PUTIN" on their ammunition. pic.twitter.com/TtVum1FJuf — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) April 25, 2014

Russia announced the new military exercises on Thursday, prompting Ukraine to demand that Russia account for “the goals and other details of the exercises within 48 hours.” Meanwhile, Russian President Putin warned Ukraine that any “break” with Russia would cripple Ukraine’s defense sector, Reuters reports. “Amid an acute state crisis, the Ukrainian defence sector is in practice left without state support. Two-thirds of its subcontractors are in Russia," Putin said.

Russia is refusing to participate in a meeting today with representatives from the U.S., EU, and Ukraine on the subject of enforcing the Geneva Agreements. Speaking before his cabinet on Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk said, “The world has not yet forgotten World War Two, but Russia already wants to start World War Three."

Vice reporter Simon Ostrovsky was released from captivity in Donetsk on Thursday, where he had been held for four nights. “My release was as unexplained as my capture,” Ostrovsky reports. “After I was released, I found out that the leader of the pro-Russia forces in Sloviansk, Vyacheslav Ponomarev, told journalists that we were being held as 'bargaining chips' in negotiations with the interim authorities in Kiev.” Several others detained with Ostrovsky remain in captivity. As fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, so too have abuses against the press.