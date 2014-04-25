Ukraine Is Finally Ramping up Its "Anti-Terrorist" Mission in the East

Vice reporter Simon Ostrovsky was released from captivity in Donetsk on Thursday, where he had been held for four nights. “My release was as unexplained as my capture,” Ostrovsky reports. “After I was released, I found out that the leader of the pro-Russia forces in Sloviansk, Vyacheslav Ponomarev, told journalists that we were being held as 'bargaining chips' in negotiations with the interim authorities in Kiev.” Several others detained with Ostrovsky remain in captivity. As fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, so too have abuses against the press.

An OSCE mission has reportedly gone missing in Donetsk, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Friday. “They could be captured by terrorists,” spokesman Eugene Perebiynis told reporters. A new report from the Kyiv Post suggests that a bus carrying OSCE observers was seized by separatists in Slovyansk.

#OSCE mission lost contact in Donetsk region, they could be kidnaped by terrorists https://t.co/odYt5uteqw |DefenceUA pic.twitter.com/pmjnQuP0vJ — Defence Ministry UA (@DefenceUA) April 25, 2014

Ukrainian City Councilman Volodymyr Rybak was abducted and killed in the eastern city of Horlivka, WSJ’s Paul Sonne reports. “In the hours before his abduction late last week, the 42-year-old father of two had tried to restore the Ukrainian flag at Horlivka's city hall, leading to a nasty scuffle with masked men who had replaced the national symbol with a pro-Russia regional flag.”

The United States is still preparing a third round of sanctions against Russia, which have thus far been held up by the EU’s reluctance to put further economic pressure on one of its greatest trading partners. The U.S. “would much prefer to act in concert with the EU rather than on its own,” Reuters reports. Obama discussed the issue of sanctions in a conference call with EU leaders on Friday, and according to the White House readout of the call, “The leaders agreed to work closely together, and through the G7 and European Union, to coordinate additional steps to impose costs on Russia.”

Russia’s Gazprombank is readying for the inevitable hit. Russian Internet giant Yandex is suffering from the Kremlin’s new attempts to control online activity. Russia’s central bank raised interest rates today for the second time in as many months, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. “What we’re seeing now is a pretty permanent exodus from Russia, and it will be very difficult for the Russian central bank to fight it,” Lars Christensen, chief emerging-markets analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen,” told Bloomberg News. That said, it seems to be business as usual for the Russian gas industry.