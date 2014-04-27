The NBA Will Ditch Racist Owner Donald Sterling

And all this has happened as Donald Sterling has been Donald Sterling and everyone has known it. This isn’t the first time Sterling has expressed an allergy toward the race of the vast majority of his employees. Deadspin has a good chronicle of Sterling’s past antics: deploying the n-word; spouting crap about Mexicans and Koreans; analogizing his team to a “Southern Plantation.” Five years ago, he settled the largest federal housing discrimination lawsuit ever after the Justice Department accused him of evicting blacks and Latinos from his properties. (My colleague Isaac Chotiner makes the excellent point that some of these actions should have gotten more attention than they did, and than these recent comments have.)

Which is why the Sterling controversy ultimately can’t be made the players’ or fans’ problem. The suggestion has been proffered that fans should boycott the Clippers. The Clippers’ players themselves considered boycotting, ending a potential title run in order to send a message to their boss. They wisely decided to go for the championship instead (they did make a statement before their game Sunday, warming up in logo-less red shirts). We should be cheering them on. It is up to the owners to do the right thing. They are the ones who enabled and abetted Sterling for so long. They’ve made this bed and they get to lie in it, so it’s their job to wash the sheets.

The owners are going to do the right thing. How do I know? Partly because the owners have already started to speak out. Joining Jordan and Magic Johnson—who made hundreds of millions after his playing career concluded, and is an L.A. Dodgers minority owner—in their condemnations of Sterling this weekend were Miami Heat owner Micky Arison and San Antonio Spurs owner Peter Holt. Arison owns the cruise-ship company responsible for that fatal Italian shipwreck. Holt is a major Rick Perry donor. No matter their personal views on a wide array of issues, though, they have no choice but to be embarrassed, to placate their players, and to clean house.

And I know the owners will do the right thing because, again, the NBA is already the most progressive, even avant-garde sports association on the planet. To an extent unequaled by other leagues, many of the newer owners are savvy men (yes, true, it’s virtually all men) who made money via actual intellect and now run model organizations—Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, Robert Pera of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors are three such owners, whose teams are currently in the playoffs, who immediately come to mind. Visit NBA.com/stats, and you will see the league treating you to an astonishing array of information gleaned from technology that originated with an Israeli missile-defense system, sprinkled with the most advanced of analytics. Visit NBA.com/style, and you will witness the fuddy-duddys who run the league wholeheartedly endorsing all the wackily tasteful (or tastefully wacky?) player clothing choices that have become in vogue to players partly because, in an originally condescending but ultimately liberal gesture, the league forced players to start dressing up.

The more interesting question than what happens next to Sterling is what happens next in the NBA management-labor seesaw. The players have only recently realized just how much power they have. The latest collective bargaining agreement, inked in 2011 following a lockout, actually decreased the player’s share of league profit from 57 percent to 50 percent. Even though all of the NBA’s revenue—from the multi-billion-dollar broadcast deals right down to the $5 popcorns—comes from fans’ desire to watch the players, it’s the owners who initially had billions at their disposal and now have the franchises in their names, and therefore, as with every other labor dispute in America, they were the ones with the upper hand during the labor strife and going forward are the ones who stand the most to gain and the least to lose. That may change when the CBA expires in 2022, or in 2017, when either side can opt out.

It is unclear how directly the 29 other owners and commissioner Adam Silver can force Sterling to divest the Clippers (among other obstacles, the league constitution is secret—which is some, like, pre–World War One, imperial Europe-type stuff here). But here is a bet for any takers: Someone else will own the Clippers this time next year. The NBA is going to be fine—better, in fact, since Donald Sterling will no longer have anything to do with it. The best thing that could come out of this spectacle would be for the league’s hundreds of millions of fans around the world to watch the owners take out one of their own rather than risk upsetting the source of so much of their wealth. It will tell us something unmistakable about who has the right and the ability to call the shots.

CORRECTION: An earlier version reported that Michael Jordan was the first black owner. He is the second, preceded by his predecessor in Charlotte, Bob Johnson.