The NBA Will Ditch Racist Owner Donald Sterling

The owners are going to do the right thing. How do I know? Partly because the owners have already started to speak out. Joining Jordan and Magic Johnson—who made hundreds of millions after his playing career concluded, and is an L.A. Dodgers minority owner—in their condemnations of Sterling this weekend were Miami Heat owner Micky Arison and San Antonio Spurs owner Peter Holt. Arison owns the cruise-ship company responsible for that fatal Italian shipwreck. Holt is a major Rick Perry donor. No matter their personal views on a wide array of issues, though, they have no choice but to be embarrassed, to placate their players, and to clean house.

And I know the owners will do the right thing because, again, the NBA is already the most progressive, even avant-garde sports association on the planet. To an extent unequaled by other leagues, many of the newer owners are savvy men (yes, true, it’s virtually all men) who made money via actual intellect and now run model organizations—Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks, Robert Pera of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors are three such owners, whose teams are currently in the playoffs, who immediately come to mind. Visit NBA.com/stats, and you will see the league treating you to an astonishing array of information gleaned from technology that originated with an Israeli missile-defense system, sprinkled with the most advanced of analytics. Visit NBA.com/style, and you will witness the fuddy-duddys who run the league wholeheartedly endorsing all the wackily tasteful (or tastefully wacky?) player clothing choices that have become in vogue to players partly because, in an originally condescending but ultimately liberal gesture, the league forced players to start dressing up.

The more interesting question than what happens next to Sterling is what happens next in the NBA management-labor seesaw. The players have only recently realized just how much power they have. The latest collective bargaining agreement, inked in 2011 following a lockout, actually decreased the player’s share of league profit from 57 percent to 50 percent. Even though all of the NBA’s revenue—from the multi-billion-dollar broadcast deals right down to the $5 popcorns—comes from fans’ desire to watch the players, it’s the owners who initially had billions at their disposal and now have the franchises in their names, and therefore, as with every other labor dispute in America, they were the ones with the upper hand during the labor strife and going forward are the ones who stand the most to gain and the least to lose. That may change when the CBA expires in 2022, or in 2017, when either side can opt out.