Boehner Is All Talk When It Comes to Immigration Reform

Boehner has tended to run the House with the so-called “Hastert Rule,” which says he can only bring a bill up for a vote if the majority of his party is for it. Under that mandate, immigration reform has lain fallow. But the Speaker can break the Hastert Rule whenever he wants, and Boehner has done so for legislation he deemed particularly important—for example, to deliver aid to victims of Hurricane Sandy. He has the power to bring H.R. 15 up for a vote right now—and if he did, it would almost certainly pass. The bill has 197 Democratic co-sponsors (and three Republican ones). It would need only a smattering of Republicans with moderate views or from Latino-heavy districts. “It’s very clear that the votes are here to pass H.R. 15,” said Drew Hammill, communications director and senior adviser to Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. And that’s why “the buck stops with the Speaker of the House."

Is Boehner preparing to force a vote? An editorial in the Washington Post this weekend credited him with having the right intentions, at least. It called Boehner’s recent performance in Ohio a “bracing shot of honesty.” The piece glancingly acknowledged that Boehner is the roadblock between H.R. 15 and the president’s signature—“He knows that if he were ever to permit the full House to vote on the Senate immigration bill...it would pass”—but put most of the blame for inaction on his causes.

Boehner may grasp the political imperative for Republicans: Three-quarters of Americans support a path to legal status for immigrants living here illegally, and the Latino electorate is growing fast in many Republican strongholds. But some immigrant-rights advocates think the Speaker has other motives. “My sense is that the timing of Boehner’s remarks linked with the timing of the president’s review of deportation policy,” said Chris Newman of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. That’s a reference to an ongoing review by the Department of Homeland Security, which will likely result in Obama using executive authority to adjust the deportations system. Newman doubts that Boehner is trying to signal that he’s ready to pass reform. In his view, “Boehner’s remarks are designed to deter the president from exercising [his] legal authority.”