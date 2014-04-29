Boehner Is All Talk When It Comes to Immigration Reform

But while all of these statements got media attention, Democrats and immigration advocates I consulted on Monday said they remain skeptical the flurry will amount to anything. “Until Republicans sign the discharge petition”—a Democratic stratagem designed to force a vote on H.R. 15, the House companion of a Senate-passed bill—“and push for a vote on H.R. 15, they’re not serious,” said Jeff Hauser of the AFL-CIO. A press release from the group America’s Voice on Monday bore the title, “Enough Talk, Give Us a Vote,” and noted that immigration reform did not appear on the spring legislative agenda that Majority Leader Eric Cantor issued last week.

Those pushing for a bill are particularly frustrated with Boehner, and for one simple reason that hasn’t gotten nearly the attention it should lately: He could shepherd the comprehensive reform bill through any time he chose.

Boehner has tended to run the House with the so-called “Hastert Rule,” which says he can only bring a bill up for a vote if the majority of his party is for it. Under that mandate, immigration reform has lain fallow. But the Speaker can break the Hastert Rule whenever he wants, and Boehner has done so for legislation he deemed particularly important—for example, to deliver aid to victims of Hurricane Sandy. He has the power to bring H.R. 15 up for a vote right now—and if he did, it would almost certainly pass. The bill has 197 Democratic co-sponsors (and three Republican ones). It would need only a smattering of Republicans with moderate views or from Latino-heavy districts. “It’s very clear that the votes are here to pass H.R. 15,” said Drew Hammill, communications director and senior adviser to Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. And that’s why “the buck stops with the Speaker of the House."