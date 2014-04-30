Piketty's Global Wealth Tax Isn't Happening. Here Are Five Politically Realistic Ideas Instead.

For most households, one of their biggest monthly expenses is housing, whether in the form of mortgage payments or rent. This is a policy choice. Through tight zoning laws, state and local regulations constrain the supply of housing. This drives up prices and allows landlords to extract rents from households and businesses. Deregulating the housing industry, particularly in gentrifying places like New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, would create a construction boom to help the economy and allow millions of people to live cheaply in areas they desire. Upzoning would not happen via congressional action, but through state and local governments across the country.





4. Keep unemployment low to maintain worker bargaining power

The last time the majority of Americans saw significant wage growth was during the late 1990s when the labor market was tight and the unemployment rate briefly dipped below four percent. The limited supply of labor gave workers bargaining power to demand higher wages.

We are a long ways from full employment now and there is little political support for further action to move us closer in that direction. But we will get there, whether in 2015, 2016 or afterwards. When that happens, it’s important that the government does everything it can to keeps us there. That means properly regulating the financial industry. The Federal Reserve must fulfill its dual mandate of full employment and steady inflation. It means making smart infrastructure investments to allow for robust economic growth. Far too often, the government fails to do so—even when the economy is not in a recession as we saw during the mid-2000s. When that happens, workers lose their bargaining power, wages stagnate and inequality grows.





5. Deregulate copyright and patent law

Like strict zoning laws, the current intellectual property law regime is constructed to allow copyright, patent and trademark owners to extract rent from the economy without providing any productive benefit. The federal government created this property law regime. It determines what intellectual property qualifies for protection, how long the protection lasts and what the penalties are for breaking it. The stronger intellectual property law, the more benefits accrue to capital owners and the less to the rest of society. Intellectual property law must strike the proper balance between the public’s benefit while incentivizing innovators to invest resources and time creating music or searching for a new drug, for instance.

The past few decades have seen a consistent trend towards a stronger property law regime, thanks to intense lobbying from interest groups. This has resulted in huge profits for the pharmaceutical industry, for instance. Weakening intellectual property law would allow consumers to capture economic benefit that currently accrues to capital owners. Academics on both sides of the aisle support reduced IP protection, but policymakers face intense pressure from interest groups to extend current protections.