To begin a review by saying Hollywood is out of ideas is a sign that a reviewer is out of ideas. It also happens to be technically incorrect. If The Amazing Spider-Man 2 proves anything, it is that Hollywood does have one very powerful idea, and is consciously engaged in turning that idea into reality, i.e. money. The film industry, or at least its summer-superhero-blockbuster wing, is intent on making essentially the same movie over and over again. Far from being timid or uncreative, there is something brash and bold about such shamelessness. To attribute it to laziness is to miss the point entirely.

In better, simpler times, Hollywood traded in formulas. Take the James Bond series. The Bond films would start with a big action scene, fade into sexy titles, follow-up with Bond getting the latest information about his mission, and continue by introducing 007 to the villain, whom Bond would normally beat at some sort of sport or game. Viewers might have found this tiresome, but the opening action scene was almost always fresh and new, and the game Bond would play with the villain (baccarat, golf, etc.) would change from one film to the next.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not a new approach to the same old formula: no, it is basically a remake of other recent and derivative films. The dialogue is carpentered from previous movies. The action scenes are almost shot-for-shot retreads. The characters go through precisely the same motions, or trace the same “arcs.” This is plagiarism, not filmmaking.

This Spider-Man was directed, like its predecessor (which came out only several years after Sam Raimi’s trilogy), by Marc Webb, who also made the low-budget, critically acclaimed (500) Days of Summer. The decision to take an artier director and hand him the keys to a billion-dollar franchise ostensibly has something to recommend it. (Christopher Nolan managed to make one-and-a-half terrific Batman films before sputtering out in the middle of The Dark Knight.) The problem, I would guess, is that when multinational corporations get into the business of making giant films with giant budgets, there are so many “creative voices” (which must go all the way to the top of the corporation) that all hints of originality or life manage to evaporate. This merely begs the question of why Webb is directing this series. The studio might as well do what the Bond films did and hire pros who could at least direct action scenes with some flair. (Zack Snyder, in his Superman reboot, managed to bring all of Nolan’s philosophizing without any of his style or ability to shoot chaos and violence.)