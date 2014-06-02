As a result of the proposal, Administration officials say, carbon output in 2030 would be at least 30 percent lower than it was in 2005 levels. That goal, first reported on Sunday by Amy Harder of the Wall Street Journal, is not as ambitious as the one that most environmental groups had proposed. It means that the U.S. will likely have to take additional action, such as reducing methane emissions from pipelines and landfills, if it hopes to reduce greenhouse gas production by as much as President Obama pledged in 2009. But the Administration is already at work on those additional measures, as part of the Climate Action Plan that Obama unveiled a year ago. "I don't think this one proposal ... should be viewed as the entire means to achieve the Copenhagen targets," says Jennifer Macedonia, senior advisor on climate issues at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

That may help explain the reaction from prominent environmental advocates—the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club, and even Bill McKibben’s 350.org, have put out strongly positive statements. These groups will nudge the Administration to make the regulations even stronger, since it doesn't become final for another year. But—to answer a question several people, including yours truly, raised over the weekend—they still see the proposal as a watershed moment. After all, they say, this is the first time the U.S. is regulating existing power plants for the sole purpose of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. That sends a powerful signal about priorities, they say—to the rest of the country and to the world, as well.

Plus it will mean a decline in global warming and the dire consequences that come with it.

It's going to take a few days for experts and lawyers to go over the proposal, which is several hundred pages long. By the time they are done, you can bet they will have will discovered features—good, bad, and in between—that nobody has grasped yet. But whatever these policy sleuths find, there's going to be a major debate over the proposal's economic impact. “A 30 percent reduction—even from a 2005 baseline—will be very costly and have a substantial impact on the cost of electricity in most parts of the country,” says Jeff Holmstead, a former EPA official and climate attorney from Bracewell and Guiliani who advises energy companies. A study that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released last week made similar predictions.

But the Chamber’s study included all kinds of shaky assumptions and its prediction of higher electricity prices was not actually that big. As Jonathan Chait observed in New York magazine, “Even the Chamber’s unrealistically dire number is still low enough that most people would barely notice it.” Meanwhile, studies from environmental groups have suggested that, if anything, the power plant plan will save the country money—particularly if you consider the cost of dealing with the effects of climate change.