Clement, and more boldly, several amicus curiae (“friend of the court”) briefs filed by right-wing think tanks and advocates, proposed drastic limitations on the treaty power, functionally equivalent to restrictions originally proposed by mid-twentieth-century isolationists in the form of a constitutional amendment, known as the Bricker Amendment after its sponsor, Senator John W. Bricker of Ohio. The Bricker Amendment provided that Congress could only pass legislation to implement (i.e., ensure U.S. compliance with) an international treaty if the legislation was authorized by the “enumerated” powers assigned to Congress by the Constitution, such as the power to regulate commerce; if a treaty addressed matters not covered by those enumerated powers, Congress could not enforce it. President Eisenhower fiercely opposed the proposal because it would “shackle the federal government so that it is no longer sovereign in foreign affairs.” But congressional isolationists were bent on repudiating the bipartisan internationalism that had made possible victory in World War II and the postwar, U.S.-engineered framework of international institutions. They so dominated the Republican majorities in the Senate and House that only the parliamentary legerdemain of the Democrats’ newly elected Senate Minority Leader, Lyndon Baines Johnson, enabled the White House to defeat the isolationist proposal.

Last Monday, by narrowly reading the statute (and, in effect, the chemical weapons treaty) on which Ms. Bond’s prosecution was based as not covering this particular case, which he trivialized as a “local assault with a chemical irritant [as if it were] the deployment of a chemical weapon,” Chief Justice Roberts’ 6–3 majority shelved twenty-first-century isolationist conservatives’ attempt to write Bricker Amendment-like restrictions into the Constitution. In the future, the Department of Justice can avoid risking judicial imposition of any such constitutional constraints, binding on Congress and the President, simply by not basing similarly allegedly “local assaults” on the chemical weapons treaty and its implementing statute. But note should be taken of just how radical are the constitutional theories advanced by the conservative and libertarian ideologues who opportunistically joined Bond’s defense. All urged the Court to overrule a landmark, nearly century-old precedent established by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. Writing for a 7–2 majority in 1920, Holmes upheld legislation implementing an international convention that banned the killing of migratory birds. Justice Holmes held that the constitutional provision empowering the president “to make treaties” is an “independent” source of federal authority, authorizing implementing legislation, even if it reaches more broadly than Congress’ other, more limited, enumerated powers. (For example, under constitutional doctrines current in 1920, Congress lacked authority to outlaw the killing of migratory birds—other than the authority of the migratory birds convention.)

For the intervening decades, Holmes’ ruling has provided assurance to U.S. negotiators, and their foreign counterparts, that the federal government can carry out treaty commitments, free from state or local interference. Abrogating that assurance would, President Eisenhower warned, “mak[e] it impossible for the president to work with the flexibility he needs” to manage the nation’s foreign affairs. Despite this concern, widely echoed by Republican and Democratic administrations and other experts, last Monday three members of the current Supreme Court—Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito—embraced recommendations to replace or gut Holmes’ rule. One theory, highlighted in Justice Scalia’s opinion, plays a semantic “gotcha” game to argue that the constitutional prescription to “make” treaties does not include authority to “implement” them. Justice Thomas joined Scalia’s opinion, and also issued his own. Thomas’ opinion, in which Justice Alito also joined, would directly constrain treaty negotiators—even more broadly than the Bricker Amendment itself. Asserting (conclusorily) that, because treaties inherently, “by their nature … relate to intercourse with other nations,” it would not be “proper,” under Congress’ constitutional authority to enact laws that are “necessary and proper,” to implement treaties through legislation that addresses “purely domestic affairs.” Thomas’ ban on treaties addressing (any) “purely domestic affairs” would mean, as treaty power experts David Golove and Martin Lederman have observed, that “[T]he United States, uniquely among nations, would be constitutionally inhibited from concluding not only human rights treaties, but [international agreements addressing] environment, health, terrorism, and kidnapping, to name only a few.” Importantly, Thomas’ swipe at the scope of Congress’ “necessary and proper” authority would (not inadvertently) expose to constitutional challenge uncountable major domestic reforms no less than laws implementing international treaties.

The Court’s narrowly drawn disposition of the Bond case, on statutory grounds, means that contemporary neo-isolationists’ ambition to scuttle Holmes’ constitutional rule, and the regime of international governance built on it, is down for the moment, but not necessarily out, definitively or forever. So, an essential take-away from this non-momentous near-miss is that right-wing isolationism is back, as radical as its mid-twentieth-century forbear, focused on specific policy outcomes that would repudiate decades, indeed centuries of law, policy, and practice. The difference is that, this time around, the right has chosen a route to victory through the Supreme Court—not Congress, state legislators, or voters. This is now SOP on the American right, across a range of domestic and now even foreign policy matters hereto considered—especially by judicial conservatives—to be in the wheelhouse of the political branches, not the courts. This conservative turn to their slender one-justice Supreme Court majority should be unsurprising, at a time when the electoral college tilts control of the White House toward Democrats and Congress is sidelined by perpetual gridlock. Opponents of the far right need to take the full measure of their expanded arena of attack. For starters, progressive leaders in and out of the Obama Administration need to carefully gauge the risks of pursuing borderline cases like that of Carol Anne Bond, to avoid unnecessarily making the day for the smart, politicized lawyers who oppose them on and off the bench.