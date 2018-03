Rome has fallen. And it was a massacre.

It was a catharsis for World soccer. Spain, the tiki-taki tyrants, were humiliated. The band of hungover Dutchmen triumphed.

Four years ago, in 2010, Spain lost their opening match to Switzerland. They went on to win the tournament. This time—after that disastourus display—they likely won't be so lucky.

And it will be glorious. This is what it looks like to be humiliated on a global stage: