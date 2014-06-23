Herein lies the problem for Democrats: They have an economic agenda that would help return the economy to full employment—when the number of people seeking jobs roughly matches the number of employers seeking workers. But those ideas have lost their political support, because of their supposed lack of success in the Obama era. Meanwhile, left-leaning economists are proposing new ideas to supplement Obama’s economic policies, but they have little political support.

In a paper for the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities’ Full Employment project, created by Jared Bernstein, the former chief economist for Vice President Joe Biden, Larry Summers argued that the United States is experiencing “secular stagnation.” Under secular stagnation, the economy can only grow at an adequate pace if it is artificially boosted by the creation of unsustainable financial bubbles. Without them, economic growth is meager and the economy fails to reach full employment. The solution to secular stagnation is significant rounds of fiscal stimulus to fill the still-large hole in consumer demand for goods and services, known as aggregate demand. But after the first stimulus failed to produce the promised results—mainly because nearly every economist severely underestimated the magnitude of the financial crisis—stimulus has become a dirty word among Washington Democrats. Republicans would answer any calls for additional stimulus with fear-mongering about the deficit. Given the public’s continued concern about the debt, the politics play in the GOP’s favor.

A separate paper, from left-leaning economist Dean Baker, argues that the trade deficit is a significant impediment to full employment. U.S. imports exceeded exports by $500 billion in 2013—that is, $500 billion of American demand for goods and services supported jobs overseas. In response, Baker proposes lowering the value of the dollar and cracking down on currency manipulators like China who artificially lower the value of their currency so that their goods and services are cheaper, boosting exports. Yet, trade policy is not an exciting or accessible issue to most voters. A candidate could include it as part of their economic platform, but it cannot form the backbone of it.

Bernstein and Larry Mishel, the president of the Economic Policy Institute, have both proposed a monetary policy regime that prioritizes low unemployment along with low inflation. Given the Federal Reserve’s independence from the federal government, though, it’s hard to imagine how better monetary policy could become a focal point of a campaign, as it hardly energizes voters. “You are basically getting at the fundamental problem for Democrats in terms of their economic agenda, in terms of the relationship between what they can run on and what they can actually do,” Teixeira said. “The public is not Keynesians or anything close to it. They don’t understand the relationship between spending, debt and growth. And, therefore, it’s the hardest sell.” Republicans, as the minority party, can simply promise a change from the Democratic agenda, regardless of voters’ understanding of their actual economic proposals.

The Democratic presidential nominee—presumably Hillary Clinton—will have to fashion an economic agenda that overcomes this problem. Bernstein believes that a collection of the above policies, along with popular Obama-era ones like increased infrastructure spending, could appeal to voters.