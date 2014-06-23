Q.E.D. Quod erat demonstrandum. You see it at the end of a mathematical proof or maybe you hear it at the end of an argument. It’s Latin and it means, more or less, that you’ve proven your point. It’s also the name of a new website, dedicated to domestic policy, that launches at the New Republic on Monday.

Writing on policy is a century-old tradition in these parts. It goes back to the days when Herbert Croly, Walter Lippmann, and kindred spirits sketched out their vision for the Progressive Era—and then the New Deal. Today that conversation continues. It's faster, more complex, and more serious than ever before. Readers expect a lot more information and they want to absorb it in different ways. But they still want answers to the old questions, too. What should be done? What can be done? On climate change, economic security, reproductive rights, the safety net—the stakes are as high as ever.

Q.E.D. will help you follow and think through these issues—by providing consistent, timely coverage of domestic policy and giving it a special home within the New Republic. It’s a blog or, if you want to use the industry term, a “vertical.” It will feature writing from a core team of writers—Rebecca Leber, Danny Vinik, and me—as well as contributions from other New Republic writers, some on staff and some from our extended family.

Q.E.D. will have some regularly recurring features, like "QEDaily," a morning newsletter, and "QEData," where writers will break down statistics. With “QEDecide,” we'll ask some of the nation’s leading experts to make arguments about the most important topics of our time—in accessible, question-and-answer style. We hope it’s the kind of feature people find worth reading once—and then revisiting, as a reference, when issues come back to the news.