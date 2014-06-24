By now, the horror of Silvestre Varela’s last-minute equalizer for Portugal on Sunday has really sunk in for obsessive fans of team USA. Yes, the Upshot and FiveThirtyEight give the United States a roughly three in four chance of advancing to the second round. But that still leaves… way too many things that could go wrong.

Not that you need the refresher, but the U.S.’s paths to the Round of 16 are these. Beat Germany. Tie Germany. Lose to Germany, while Ghana and Portugal play to a draw. Or lose to Germany, but just not too badly, while either having Ghana win by a single goal or Portugal win that game—but again, by not too big a margin.

That brings us to the scary part(s):

—The U.S. has never (as in: never) beaten Germany in a World Cup match. The two previous encounters ended 1-0 in 2002, and 2-0 in 1998.