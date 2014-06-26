Yesterday, in Riley v. United States, the Supreme Court held that the Fourth Amendment requires police making an arrest to get a warrant if they want to search the cell phone (or, presumably, the tablet or laptop) of the person they are arresting. As Yishai Schwartz put it in his post here about the opinion, “privacy activists urged the Court to treat cellphone content like any private location outside an arrestee’s immediate vicinity. In essence, they asked the Court to treat a cellphone like a bedroom. And that is precisely what the Court did.”

The case has gotten lots of commentary already—there’s a roundup here. The opinion is very consequential in its immediate holding, which governs the millions of arrests that take place each year. It may prove to cast a significant shadow, too. The most interesting implication of the lead opinion, by Chief Justice John Roberts, is that (as Orin Kerr has noted), it suggests that the Court finds computer searches different in kind from other physical searches. That could have lots of ramifications in lots of situations. Just for example, Chief Justice Roberts’s logic could easily lead the Court to find searches of the laptop computers of border-crossers sufficiently invasive as to require individualized justification, unlike most other border searches.

The Court’s judgment was unanimous—all nine Justices agreed that the searches under review were improper without warrants. Justice Alito, alone, did not join all of the Chief Justice’s opinion. He wrote separately to express his discomfort with the key precedent governing searches incident to arrest, explaining that in his view, officer safety and the preservation of evidence should not be the only justifications for warrantless searches incident to arrest. So far, Alito was simply repeating an argument he staked out in 2009. But then Alito made an additional point. The Court, he said, should in the future defer to the Congress about how much privacy protection cell phones should receive:

While I agree with the holding of the Court, I would reconsider the question presented here if either Congress or state legislatures, after assessing the legitimate needs of law enforcement and the privacy interests of cell phone owners, enact legislation that draws reasonable distinctions based on categories of information or perhaps other variables. . . . [B]ecause of the role that these devices [cell phones] have come to play in contemporary life, searching their contents implicates very sensitive privacy interests that this Court is poorly positioned to understand and evaluate. Many forms of modern technology are making it easier and easier for both government and private entities to amass a wealth of information about the lives of ordinary Americans, and at the same time, many ordinary Americans are choosing to make public much information that was seldom revealed to outsiders just a few decades ago. In light of these developments, it would be very unfortunate if privacy protection in the 21st century were left primarily to the federal courts using the blunt instrument of the Fourth Amendment. Legislatures, elected by the people, are in a better position than we are to assess and respond to the changes that have already occurred and those that almost certainly will take place in the future.

This is a remarkable passage. Recall that the Fourth Amendment’s ban on unreasonable searches and seizures, as part of the Bill of Rights, was directed against the federal government. Yet Justice Alito is prepared to give the Congress an authoritative role in crafting privacy protections. And he’s clear that he is not talking about only protections that exceed some Fourth Amendment floor; he would “reconsider the question presented here” if Congress developed an administrable privacy framework.