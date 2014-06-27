From Miroslav Klose’s 15th World Cup goal to Messi’s sublime free kick against Nigeria, this has been a World Cup of goals. The group stage alone has seen 136 balls fly into the back of the net, meaning that each game averages a whopping 2.83 goals. Global names like Messi and Neymar have lived up to their lofty billing, and new stars like Colombia’s James Rodriguez are already in the making.

But every player is different, and some are more efficient than others. Some attackers, like Germany’s Thomas Mueller, run their socks off all game, while others, namely Messi, seem to fade in and out before delivering the fatal blow to the opposition. Here’s a chart to show just how efficient—or lazy (depending on your perspective)—the leading goalscorers of the tournament are.