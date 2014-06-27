Ronaldo’s merits as a player should be beyond reproach. He isn’t a natural-born soccer genius like Maradona, Ronaldinho, or Messi. Everything that Ronaldo is today as a player, he’s worked for. When he debuted at Manchester United at 17 he was a tricky winger with some very quick feet. Over the years he’s added all sorts of facets to his game: he’s become the most feared header in the world, his shot is just as effective with his left as with his right, he’s a deadly set piece taker, he’s unstoppable on the counterattack, and he rarely misses penalties. His stratospheric goal-scoring numbers are not an accident; they are the product of a player who has worked incredibly hard to turn himself into the total attacking player. One who can score from anywhere on the pitch, anytime.

But let’s look at Ronaldo the person. Everyone assumes he is petulant, arrogant, entitled. This is probably because he eschews the banal, repetitive and ultimately hypocritical clichés that professional athletes typically feed the media. Ronaldo is honest about wanting to be the best, and in a culture where great athletes are expected to erect a façade of false humility, that tends to annoy people. But it is that type of ambition, that type of desire to defy anyone who would doubt him that drives him to achieve his greatness.

Is he a narcissist? Probably. But don’t you need to be a bit of a narcissist in order to believe that you can lift your team when everyone else has given up? There are few people in this world who can handle being in the eye of the storm. There are fewer still that actually revel in it. Those people tend to be the ones that others follow.

This kind of irrational self-belief can often be contagious in a team environment. Just ask the talented but often-gloomy Karim Benzema, whose father came out today and said that Cristiano’s help was a key factor in his son’s ability to overcome tough moments at Real Madrid. Or you can ask Angel Di Maria, who was about to be booted out of Real Madrid until Ronaldo intervened on his behalf.

Does he have a habit of showing off his ridiculously well-sculpted torso? He does, indeed. But that incredible physique is what gives him such overwhelming athletic ability on the pitch. Late in matches, when other players are gassed and their legs are heavy, Ronaldo is as fresh as a daisy. Is it his insecurities or his competitiveness that drives his obsession with fitness? Probably both, but who cares? It’s part of what makes him a great player.