But in the last two years, a matter of consensus has become a partisan wedge issue. And that’s largely due to the enlisting of RFRA in the GOP’s unceasing attack on President Barack Obama and his signature achievement, the Affordable Healthcare Act.

Now, despite the statements of some liberal commentators, plaintiffs in Hobby Lobby have a genuine case under RFRA. The case features business-owners who genuinely feel that paying for certain forms of contraception—even indirectly—burdens their religious freedom. Yet according to regulations developed as part of Obamacare, the federal government now mandates that employers cover these forms of contraception. But how necessary is the contraception mandate? And could the federal government ensure contraceptive coverage by other less burdensome means? Those questions certainly seem to raise important RFRA issues. And the related question of how far religious freedom rights carry over to corporations is similarly genuine. (For instance, I certainly hope The New Republic has free-speech rights and the local church has free-exercise rights, even though they are corporations.) But these tough moral and legal questions have taken a backseat in the public debate because almost everyone understands that the bulk of attention, speed, and support for the Hobby Lobby suit is motivated by the GOP’s ongoing attempt to hurt the president and pick apart the AHA.

But as conservative media seized on religious freedom suits like Hobby Lobby to bludgeon Obama, the left has increasingly abandoned RFRA. Where liberals once championed a law meant to protect small religious groups from callous majorities, they now see an endless slippery slope of religious conservatives obeying whatever laws they happen to find acceptable. In religious freedom, the left now sees only a shield that will allow religious conservatives to discriminate against gays and harm women’s reproductive health. In the partisan rancor that has consumed today’s Washington, the consensus in favor of religious accommodations has been shattered.

But for those of us who care about religious freedom, the social consensus is far more important than the particular outcome of Monday’s decision. And that’s because the majority of religious accommodations are made on the local level of day-to-day human interaction, not under the threat of court order. It is the Veterans Affairs hospital bureaucrat who understands why the Jewish doctor must leave early on Fridays that truly matters, not the Justice who sits enthroned in her chambers. As the debate around Hobby Lobby becomes so poisonous and so politicized, it is the bureaucrat who grows less sympathetic, and it is the doctor who will suffer.

For me, this issue is personal. That VA doctor is my father. If not for the professors who rescheduled my Saturday exams and the university administrators who ensured the presence of kosher food on campus, I could never have graduated college. I will always be grateful to these men and women, but I do not feel that they were doing me a favor. I was morally entitled to the accommodations they provided, and much of the reason I feel so grateful is that these officials believed in that entitlement just as much as I did. They were part of that old RFRA consensus; they viewed religious accommodations not as a privilege, but as a responsibility.