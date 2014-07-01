Even at 15 percent, this year’s lower share of 5-to-4 rulings is three percentage points more than the average under Earl Warren. Since then, 5-to-4 splits have risen from Warren Burger’s Court (17 percent) to William Rehnquist’s Court (20.5 percent) to the Roberts’ Court (22 percent). By comparison, from 1801 to the outset of the Second World War, one-vote majorities resolved less than 2 percent of the Court’s total decisions.

To be sure, the nine justices have reached a consensus on some significant cases this term. But even this unanimity can cloak fierce discord. Sometimes consensus means consensus, as with the Court decisions requiring police to obtain a warrant before searching a suspect's cellphone. Yet other unanimous decisions, such as the case striking down buffer zones around abortion clinics, demonstrate that on this Court, consensus can also amount to opposition by any other name. “I prefer not to take part in the assembling of an apparent but specious unanimity,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in his concurring opinion on that case, which was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Anthony Kennedy. Scalia’s “concurrence” disagreed with Roberts’ opinion that the abortion law was “content neutral” and wrote that Roberts’ opinion preserved “the ability of jurisdictions across the country to restrict antiabortion speech without fear of rigorous constitutional review.”

The unanimous ruling that limited the president's power to make recess appointments betrayed the same division. The Court agreed that the president acted unconstitutionally when he circumvented Republican opposition by appointing members to the National Labor Relations Board during a three-day Senate recess. But the justices differed on their reasoning, and reasoning can shape law. Justice Antonin Scalia, writing on behalf of four conservative members of the Court, wrote that the decision was a “real tragedy” because “the majority replaces the Constitution’s text with a new set of judge-made rules,” among other protestations.

This polarization has not escaped the public eye. In 1946, as polarization on the Court began to increase, about four in 10 Americans told Gallup that they believe “the Supreme Court decides many questions largely on the basis of politics.” Last week, Rasmussen Reports found that about six in 10 Americans now believe “most Supreme Court justices have their own political agenda.” Gallup reported Monday that like all three branches of government, views of the Supreme Court have reached new lows. Only 30 percent of the public remains confident in the Court, the lowest rating since the question was first asked in 1973.

Scholars have found that ideology “matters more in the Supreme Court than in the court of appeals,” according to a 2009 study by Posner and Landes. And as the Court has become more polarized, it has become more reliant on “minimum-winning coalitions.” These 5-to-4 splits tend to effectively vest one judge—most often Anthony Kennedy on this Court—with the power to decide headline decisions, undermining the Court’s authority as an apolitical body of “supreme” justice.

Research indicates that 5-to-4 decisions are also the most likely to be overturned by later courts. One-vote majorities are the “flashier opinions” and “tend to create more extreme law because it’s a more homogeneous group of justices,” Epstein says. “The Court can do more when you only have to get five votes.”