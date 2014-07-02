There was a point during the end of the Belgium game, when Lukaku roofed that second goal, and we could see the end was nigh, that I stopped being stressed out, and started to just feel proud. The score didn’t matter, I told myself. This team has given every last iota of whatever nutritional substance is fueling their bodies. I will be fine with whatever happens. And then—of course—Julian Green comes on and buries a volley in the Belgian net to create the most frenzied final six minutes in US soccer history.

This team, friends. This. Team. Though much improved from previous iterations, you couldn’t ever seriously argue that their efforts were beautiful. This US team seemed to enjoy putting themselves in terrifying MacGyver-esque situations, usually leaving the defense, or Tim Howard, alone to figure out how to disarm the bomb using chicken wire. And yet, miraculously, most of the time they would.

This final game was a great example. We were outmatched, but—to be fair—take away experience and this young Belgian squad is arguably pound-for-pound the most talented team in this World Cup. And they pressed, and pressed, attacking with Hazard from the wing, or De Bruyne, or Origi, who is so scarily talented and physically intimidating for a 19-year-old. But yet the defense held. And still the attack pressed on, and you could see that the USMNT was throwing up every defense possible, defending as if it was a siege on their city, like they’d run out of walls, and shields, and had resorted to using car doors and particularly heavy cookbooks. And behind it all, Tim Howard sat and not-so-quietly had the best game A KEEPER HAS EVER HAD IN THE WORLD CUP. “I remember Keller in ’98 versus Brazil,” said Taylor Twellman after the match. “And kids growing up today will remember Tim Howard versus Belgium in 2014.” Unofficially, he made 17 saves, the most since they begun keeping track of this thing in 1950. That is insane.

It took until extra time for the invincibility cloak to finally crack. Then it happened again as the game got stretched. And then Julian Green was subbed in, and you could almost hear the groaning on social media, because Green had looked outmatched, and small, and lost in the friendlies leading up to this. Where was Diskerud, our new number 10? Or maybe Jozy? Or—screw it— Timmy Chandler? But then Bradley chipped the ball to Green, and he redirected a volley into the corner to give the US a fighting chance, and Jurgen again came out looking like someone who wins at Stratego without even surrounding his flag with bombs.