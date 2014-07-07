Lots of people are talking about work-family issues these days. And that’s a good thing, particularly when it comes to paid family leave. Every other country in the developed world makes sure that workers can take time off, with pay, to take care of a newborn or sick relative. (See chart below.) As my colleague Rebecca Traister points out, the lack of a similar guarantee here is a disgrace—and proof that we still carry around some retrograde ideas about the proper role of women in society.

The idea makes economic sense. There’s no reason to think guaranteeing paid leave will hurt the economy—and some very good reasons to think it might help. California is one of three states that have such a program and, by all accounts, it’s working well. But it’s going to take more than economic research and online journalism to make paid leave a reality in this country. It needs a champion in the political world—ideally, one running for president who would be willing to make it a central campaign promise.

Yes, Hillary Clinton. That means you.

Clinton's record on work-family issues in general goes back a long time, at least to the 1970s when, fresh out of law school, she started working with the Children's Defense Fund. The issues came up during her husband's presidency, too, most visibly during a 1997 White House conference on child care over which both Clintons presided. But progress on the issue has been slow. Distressingly little has been done since Bill Clinton's first day in office, when he signed the law (the Family and Medical Leave Act) that for the first time guaranteed Ameirican workers in medium- and large companies up to 12 weeks of (unpaid) leave.