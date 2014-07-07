We’re still arguing about the Hobby Lobby case. One reason is that we’re still not sure what the ruling means.

The majority opinion, by Samuel Alito, memorably insisted that the decision was narrow and that its effect on access to contraception would be “precisely zero.” Among other things, Alito noted, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had already made special arrangements for the employees of churches and other religious organizations with objections to birth control. All HHS had to do was extend the same program to Hobby Lobby and other, “closely held” for-profit companies whose owners felt the same way. Simple, right?

Maybe not. Late last week, the Court issued an order in another case, this one involving Wheaton College. Wheaton is a Christian school. Administrators there sued, claiming that even the Administration’s special arrangement was a burden, because it requires college officials to submit paperwork to an insurer—thereby implicating the college and its leadership in the provision of birth control to which they object. The Court issued an order supporting Wheaton, which means the College doesn’t have to notify its insurer of its status. Instead, it can merely let HHS know of its objections. At that point, HHS can sort out how to make sure Wheaton employees get birth control coverage. This sparked a scathing dissent from Sonia Sotomayor, who claimed that the order violated the spirit of the original ruling.

The order is not the same as a formal ruling. It’s a temporary move, until the justices can hear the case and make a real decision about whether filling out that paper imposes too big a burden on Wheaton’s administrators. But there’s another issue lurking here, one that’s only now getting attention. How easily can the Administration extend its special arrangement to more employers? That workaround was never ideal and insurers objected to it from the get-go. With a little creative accounting and nudging of the insurers, Obama Administration officials can probably find a way to make it work. It will depend, in part, on how many companies feel the way that Hobby Lobby and Wheaton do. But the task won’t be easy.