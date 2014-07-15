You would expect those outcomes to humble Santelli, convincing him and his fellow inflation hawks to rethink their economic models. Instead, as the economic recovery seems to be kicking into second gear, Santelli and other conservatives who wrongly predicted inflation are, once again, calling for the Fed to raise interest rates. Santelli argues that government statistics are not accurately measuring inflation, even though an inflation index constructed by a private sector company has nearly identical numbers.

“I think we need to get back to a more steak and potatoes, mundane, less volatile form of central banking,” he said Monday on CNBC. “We're not in a crisis.” Liesman and his fellow analysts tried to convince Santelli otherwise, to no avail. Joshua Brown, a financial advisor at Ritholtz Wealth Management, asked Santelli whether his opposition five years ago to the Fed’s bond-buying strategy might be playing a role in his current analysis. Of course not, Santelli responded.

But Liesman finally had enough of Santelli’s hysterical screaming. "It's impossible for you to have been more wrong, Rick,” he said. “Your call for inflation, the destruction of the dollar, the failure of the U.S. economy to rebound. Rick, it's impossible for you to have been more wrong. Every single bit of advice you gave would've lost people money, Rick."

It’s easy to pick on Santelli for his failed forecasts, constant fear-mongering, and refusal to believe economic statistics. Liesman, a frequent on-air combatant of Santelli, is right to call him out. But there are many other economists with a wide audience that are calling for the Fed to raise rates. Those rate hikes will have to come eventually—otherwise high inflation will materialize. Santelli is right about that. But the key question is when the Fed should raise rates. Do it too soon, and it will choke off the recovery. Do it too late, and inflation could become a problem.

In fact, for the first time during the Obama presidency, there are signs that inflation may be ticking up. This is a good thing. It was bound to happen as economic growth increased and the labor market tightened, leading to higher wages and prices. We haven’t seen wage growth yet, but anecdotal evidence suggests that it could come this fall. That would be great news, as workers have barely seen any wage growth in the past decade and a half. Yellen has already demonstrated her commitment to ending that streak—to waiting until wage growth actually materializes before deciding to raise interest rates. In the meantime, she must ignore pundits like Santelli.